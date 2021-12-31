ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars // Mike Dussault, New England Patriots // 12-31-21

Mike Dussault of Patriots.com joins Alex Barth for...

Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Saves Sea Turtle From Fishing Net

Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tom Brady, posted on her Instagram saving a sea turtle that got stuck in a fishing net. Bündchen, who is from Brazil, speaks Portuguese in the video and untangles the sea turtle’s head from the netting. She then flips the animal over, upright, and carries it to the shore.
TAMPA, FL
Patriots Wide Receiver Officially Ruled Out For Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without a notable receiver option this weekend. Veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor was been ruled out with a concussion and will miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be his second straight missed game since suffering the head injury during a Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
MORSE: Week 17 Preview – Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots

Who are the Jacksonville Jaguars? The old saying is that you can’t tell the players without buying the game day program. That’s not going to help! Reports have as many as 27 players on the Jaguars roster are on the COVID Protocol list. Several went on just before last weeks’ game, including starters Josh Allen, Myles Jack, Ben Bartch, and Laviska Shenault. I expect those players will be back by Sunday. On the depth chart, I have designated COVID players with a “C”. Under the new NFL protocol, they may be back in time for the game. If this number remains this high, I expect the game will be moved to next week.
NFL
Get-right game: Patriots vs. Jaguars key matchups

For the second time in 2021, the Patriots need to dig themselves out of a slump. Two straight losses have knocked the team out of the lead in the AFC East, and they now find themselves in a sprint to the finish in a crowded AFC Wild Card race. After...
NFL
There’s a silver lining in the Patriots’ COVID-19 situation

As a glass-half-full kind of guy, I try to see the positives even in the darkest of situations. Perhaps I’m not cut out for sports media, for that very reason. But in the case of the New England Patriots, I choose to take a fresh positive from a sports universe currently inundated with COVID-19 news.
NFL
Patriots place safety on IR, lineman on COVID reserve

The Patriots made a series of roster moves on Thursday, heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Those moves included placing safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) on injured reserve, and tackle Yodny Cajuste on the reserve/COVID list. Bledsoe was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots back in the spring....
NFL
Patriots rule one player out, eight questionable for Sunday against Jaguars

The Patriots will once again be without wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) when they face the Jaguars on Sunday. Agholor missed last week’s game against Buffalo and hasn’t practiced since suffering a head injury against the Colts. Eight Patriots are questionable for Sunday’s game, including safety Kyle Dugger...
NFL
Patriots and safety Adrian Phillips agree to contract extension

The Patriots have a handful of key defensive players set to be free agents at the end of the season. However, that number shrunk by one on Saturday. As first reported by NFL Insider Adam Caplan, the Patriots and safety Adrian Phillips have agreed to a three-year contract extension. The 29-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.
NFL
Report: Patriots to get multiple linebackers back against Jaguars

The Patriots should be near or at full strength at linebacker on Sunday against the Jaguars, after a number of key players missed practice this week. Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Brandon King are all expected to be active for Sunday, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe. The three players spent this week on the reserve/COVID list.
NFL
What channel is Patriots vs. Jaguars on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 17 game

After a scorching hot stretch, the Patriots have finally cooled off the past two weeks. Back to back losses to in-conference rivals the Colts and Bills has them in a much more precarious position in the AFC than they were in just two weeks ago, and although they still hold the 6th seed in the conference with a 9-6 record, several teams at 8-7 are clamoring for their spot in the last two weeks this season.
NFL
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL

