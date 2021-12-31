Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars // Mike Dussault, New England Patriots // 12-31-21

Who are the Jacksonville Jaguars? The old saying is that you can’t tell the players without buying the game day program. That’s not going to help! Reports have as many as 27 players on the Jaguars roster are on the COVID Protocol list. Several went on just before last weeks’ game, including starters Josh Allen, Myles Jack, Ben Bartch, and Laviska Shenault. I expect those players will be back by Sunday. On the depth chart, I have designated COVID players with a “C”. Under the new NFL protocol, they may be back in time for the game. If this number remains this high, I expect the game will be moved to next week.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO