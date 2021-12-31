ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guttation and Bees

University of Florida
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us know bees are susceptible to direct exposure to pesticides. But there are other ways bees are exposed to pesticides indirectly. Guttation is the process whereby plants emit sap or liquid from the edges or tips of leaves....

blogs.ifas.ufl.edu

Comments / 0

icr.org

Bucket Orchids and Bees, a Codependent Design

Flowers hold a fascination for most people. They have at least a threefold purpose: First for attracting animals (e.g., insects, birds, and mammals) for reproduction via pollination, the second for their medical and aesthetic value, and the third is that the ovary of the flower grows into fruit—a valuable source of food.
ANIMALS
University of Florida

Better With Butterflies- New Blog Series for 2022

There are several reasons why life is just better with butterflies in it. Most importantly for the ecosystem, they are pollinators. Many plants require pollinators to reproduce and butterflies fulfill that roll as they gather pollen on their bodies flittering from flower to flower to drink the nectar they feed on.
ANIMALS
gardeningsoul.com

How to Make a Snake Plant to Bloom (Highly Fragrant & Rare)

When I saw my first Snake Plant blossom, it was a beautiful sight. The petals on this plant were so delicate and pretty – something you would never expect from such an unassuming looking bush!. The Sansevieria plant is a popular houseplant for its large, colorful flowers. If you’re looking...
GARDENING
University of Florida

Wildlife and Invasive Species Education (WISE) Species Profile: American White Pelican

Identification: The White Pelican is one of the largest birds in North America. White Pelicans have an average length of about 5 ft., an average wingspan of about 9.5 ft., and weighing in at a hefty ~19 lbs. White Pelicans are adorned with snow-white feathers, having a outline of black flight feathers on their wings. They have a large orange bill and orange legs. These pelicans prefer more inland areas on average as opposed to the coastal loving Brown Pelicans.
ANIMALS
