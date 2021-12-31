ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County sergeant charged with strangulation

By Raymond Rendleman
 2 days ago
Sgt. Micah Hibpshman posts $7,000 bail to be released from jail after allegations of coercion, unlawful use of a weapon

Police are investigating domestic-violence allegations against Clackamas County Sheriff's Office employee Sgt. Micah Hibpshman, who has been an Oregon City resident.

Allegations against Hibpshman, 46, first came to the attention of a CCSO employeeDec. 13, and CCSO then brought the allegations to the attention of Oregon City Police Chief Jim Band that same day. Band immediately assigned detectives to investigate the allegation, which OCPD Detective Sgt. Cynthia Gates said initially provided limited information.

Investigators said they were able to substantiate several of the allegations within a few days of receiving the report.

Hibpshman turned himself in at OCPD on Dec. 17 and was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of menacing, strangulation, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon against his wife. He posted $7,000 bail on Dec. 18.

According to OCPD detectives, Hibpshman choked his wife while she repeatedly told Hibpshman to stop, and he also allegedly held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. OCPD detectives have reviewed an audio file that they say corroborates the charges.

As first reported by The Oregonian, a county spokesperson said Hibpshman has an annual salary of just over $102,000 and is currently on paid administrative leave. A spokesperson for the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office told The Oregonian that the case would be handled by prosecutors in Marion County to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Hibpshman's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Ex-Clackamas staffer guilty of painting swastika on memorial

Collin Michael Williams, 21, takes plea deal after committing bias crime in AugustA former Clackamas County employee pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to spray-painting a Nazi swastika on the sidewalk next to a memorial for a Black man who died soon after attempting suicide while incarcerated at the Clackamas County Jail. Collin Michael Williams, 21, pleaded guilty to a second-degree bias crime, second-degree criminal mischief, abuse of a memorial and third-degree criminal mischief. Circuit Judge Todd L. Van Rysselberghe scheduled Williams' sentencing for Jan. 10, 2022. Williams, who is white, was arrested in August for reportedly knocking over candles...
Residents escape fire at Wilsonville apartment complex

The unit, as well as those above and below in the building, suffered damage; one dog died  With the main exit blocked, two occupants of a Wilsonville apartment complex escaped off a balcony after a fire blazed through their unit early Monday morning. According to a news release from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, police received calls about the fire just before 5:30 a.m.Â at the second unit of the complex on the 28500 block of Southwest Ashland Drive. The release said firefighters found heavy flames emanating from the front of the unit, but were able to quickly control it. Meanwhile, paramedics assisted the occupants and one was transported for further medical care. One dog died in the fire.Â  As for the structure of the complex, the fire significantly damaged the second-floor unit while the third-floor unit suffered smoke and thermal damage, and the first-floor unit suffered water intrusion.Â  The cause of the fire had yet to be determined and a fire investigator was at the scene Monday morning.Â  {loadposition sub-article-01}
