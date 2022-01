A new warning from a health expert if you're planning to celebrate the new year with others. "This particular variant is extraordinarily contagious, and if you are in a crowd now, and certainly if you're unvaccinated, you are at great risk of contracting this virus,” says Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University. “So, what I would say is indoors New Year's Eve celebrations should be out."

