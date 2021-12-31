Steelers Placing Three On COVID List, Including LB Joe Schobert

According to CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry, Bengals S Jessie Bates is a franchise tag candidate this offseason. He projects the tag to be $12.9 million. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had high praise for Bengals QB Joe Burrow: “Not only is he a great football player, I think he’s a great leader. He has that special knack where he can lead anybody. No matter where he’s at, he can go out there with that swag, that mentality of ‘I’m going to win no matter what.’ It takes a lot of experience and it takes a lot of just going out there and doing it for people to believe that. He has that as well as the physical talent to go out there and make a lot of stuff happen.” (James Palmer)

