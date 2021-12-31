ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers Placing Three On COVID List, Including LB Joe Schobert

By Wyatt Grindley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Friday that they have placed LB Joe Schobert, DL Chris Wormley, and DL Daniel Archibong on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by...

