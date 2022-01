FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — As cases of COVID-19 surge with the emergence of the Omricon variant, Colorado State University in Fort Collins, one of Colorado’s largest college campuses, will require all students and staff who visit the campus to have a booster shot. Photo by Morsa Images/Getty Images Students and staff on campus were already required to be vaccinated in order to attend classes beginning in the Fall 2021 semester. Now, students planning on attending classes in 2022 must receive a booster shot. “Requiring boosters is not a step we take lightly, but it is critical as we prepare for the more...

