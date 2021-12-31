Former Boston Celtic Rajon Rondo traded to Cavaliers

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to trade former Boston Celtics guard and two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers for guard/forward Denzel Valentine, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Cavaliers just lost guard Ricky Rubio for the year to an ACL injury and Rondo will likely slot into his role as a pass-first point guard. Valentine, who is on a partially guaranteed deal, is expected to be waived by the Lakers to open a roster spot.

Rondo spent nine years with the Celtics, winning a championship in 2007-08 alongside Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett. He averaged 11 points, 8.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game in his time in Boston. He led the league in assists twice (2011-12, 2012-13) while in the organization.

He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in a deal that sent Jae Crowder to Boston in 2014. This was the second major move of the Danny Ainge rebuild in Boston, after the harrowed swap with the Brooklyn Nets that eventually landed Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

This season he has averaged 3.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game off the bench for the Lakers.

