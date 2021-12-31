ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former Boston Celtic Rajon Rondo traded to Cavaliers

By Mike Mavredakis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvUbS_0da3D3oD00
AP Photo/Winslow Townson

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to trade former Boston Celtics guard and two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers for guard/forward Denzel Valentine, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Cavaliers just lost guard Ricky Rubio for the year to an ACL injury and Rondo will likely slot into his role as a pass-first point guard. Valentine, who is on a partially guaranteed deal, is expected to be waived by the Lakers to open a roster spot.

Rondo spent nine years with the Celtics, winning a championship in 2007-08 alongside Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett. He averaged 11 points, 8.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game in his time in Boston. He led the league in assists twice (2011-12, 2012-13) while in the organization.

He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in a deal that sent Jae Crowder to Boston in 2014. This was the second major move of the Danny Ainge rebuild in Boston, after the harrowed swap with the Brooklyn Nets that eventually landed Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

This season he has averaged 3.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game off the bench for the Lakers.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

Related
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
FanSided

Winners and losers from Cavs trade for Rajon Rondo

The Cleveland Cavaliers have benefited from one of the most overlooked yet valuable realities of good teams: 48 solid minutes of point guard play. Having two (or more) competent ball-handlers and play initiators is a must in the NBA, and with Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio the Cavs were always led by a talented and capable point guard.
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Lakers Trade Rumor

Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Valentine
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Jae Crowder
NBC Sports

Report: Cavs acquiring Rondo in trade with Lakers

Rajon Rondo appears to be headed back to the Eastern Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers are working on a deal to send the veteran guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Cleveland is in need of a point guard with Ricky Rubio done for the year with a torn ACL.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rajon Rondo trade: Cavaliers acquiring Lakers guard after Ricky Rubio's season-ending injury, per report

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best stories of this strange NBA season, and as the calendar turns to 2022 they sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 20-14. But earlier this week they suffered a major loss when veteran point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL that will keep him out for the rest of the season. In need of another point guard -- in particular, a veteran to help with their young roster -- the Cavaliers have made a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Terms of the deal have yet to be released.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers, Cavaliers nearing trade that would send Rajon Rondo to Cleveland, per report

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best stories of this strange NBA season, and as the calendar turns to 2022 they sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 20-14. But earlier this week they suffered a major loss when veteran point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL that will keep him out for the rest of the season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Celtic Rajon Rondo#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Espn#Acl#The Dallas Mavericks#The Brooklyn Nets#Wojespn#Celtics Wire
CBS Sports

Lakers trading Rajon Rondo a step toward fixing offseason mistakes, salvaging season amid disappointing start

The Los Angeles Lakers love Rajon Rondo. This really can't be overstated. LeBron James frequently monologues about his brilliance. He's often been used as a security blanket for Anthony Davis when James sits out as the lone Laker guard over the past three seasons to develop meaningful lob chemistry with him. Head coach Frank Vogel left him in the rotation throughout the entire 2019-20 season despite every shred of statistical evidence telling him otherwise because, as he frequently claimed, Rondo had "swag." James, Davis and Vogel all personally recruited Rondo back to the Lakers this offseason despite already having an overwhelmingly guard-heavy roster. Regardless of his (increasingly limited) value as a player, what can't be denied is that the Lakers genuinely valued Rondo's intellect and influence in their locker room.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs nearing trade with Lakers for Ricky Rubio replacement

The Cleveland Cavaliers are nearing a trade for Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo, with the hope of adequately replacing Ricky Rubio. Rubio suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, which will cost him his season. Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff called Rubio a sixth starter at times, as he was a stable veteran force Cleveland’s young corps desperately needed.
NBA
bleachernation.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers Are in Talks to Grab Rajon Rondo From the Los Angeles Lakers

The trade has yet to be finalized, but all signs point toward Lakers guard Rajon Rondo joining the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to both ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the two sides are nearing a trade that would send the 35-year-old point guard to the 8th team of his illustrious career.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Cavaliers looking to acquire Rajon Rondo from Lakers

The Cavaliers are in serious discussions with the Lakers to acquire point guard Rajon Rondo, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweets that the deal is expected to be completed as soon as Friday. Cleveland lost Ricky Rubio to a season-ending torn left ACL on Wednesday...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Sports

Rajon Rondo trade: Lakers dealing veteran guard to Cavaliers for Denzel Valentine, per reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best stories of this strange NBA season, and as the calendar turns to 2022 they sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 20-14. But earlier this week they suffered a major loss when veteran point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL that will keep him out for the rest of the season. In need of another point guard -- in particular, a veteran to help with their young roster -- the Cavaliers have made a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Cleveland is sending Denzel Valentine to Los Angeles for Rondo, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers are reportedly expected to waive Valentine to create an open roster.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rajon Rondo Is Reportedly Excited For A Bigger Role On The Cavaliers

Rajon Rondo has recently been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers by the Los Angeles Lakers, with the team getting forward Denzel Valentine in return. While a lot of players would likely be if they lost the opportunity to play with superstars like LeBron James on the Lakers, it seems as though Rajon Rondo is excited to join the Cavaliers.
NBA
FanSided

Best and worst-case scenario for Cavs trade acquisition Rajon Rondo

The Cleveland Cavaliers wasted no time adding guard depth as they completed a trade for Rajon Rondo on Friday. The deal was a player-for-player trade as the Cavs shipped off Denzel Valentine to the Los Angeles Lakers, who waived him shortly thereafter. This trade also creates small TPEs for both teams, as reported by ESPN’s Bobby Marks.
NBA
thefocus.news

How much is a 10 day NBA contract worth, like the one Isaiah Thomas signed?

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired ex-All-Star player Isaiah Thomas to their team on Wednesday, 29 December, through a 10-day contract under circumstances of NBA’s coronavirus hardship allowance. How much is a 10-day contract worth?. Thomas’ registration to the Mavericks serves as his second team this season. He had played...
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy