Betty White Dead at 99

NEW YORK, NY –– With just two weeks from turning 100, the iconic Betty White died on Friday morning.

According to TMZ, the news outlet received confirmation from local law enforcement who stated the actress passed away at her home.

Starting her career in 1939, Betty White had the longest-running career of any woman in TV.

From her iconic role as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls" to more than 100 shows and movies, Betty White has been beloved by generations.

She was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17th.