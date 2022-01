Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon spoke to news outlets on Monday for the first time since accepting the head coaching position with the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Hammon said taking over as head coach of the Aces was an opportunity she could not pass up. Still, she had many sleepless nights debating whether to leave the San Antonio Spurs organization and NBA to return to her roots in the WNBA. Hammon played 15 seasons in the league and was a six-time all-star with the New York Liberty and the San Antonio Stars, who later became the Aces.

