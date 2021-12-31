ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Prosecutors Oppose Avenatti's Trial Continuance Request in Stormy Daniels Case As Omicron Looms

By Meghann M. Cuniff
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York prosecutors say a subpoena they served Michael Avenatti two weeks ago is routine and...

www.law.com

