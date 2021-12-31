ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Note On Production Ideas Pitched For Tomorrow’s WWE Day 1

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE will hold their first PPV of 2022, Day 1, tomorrow night at the State Farm Center in Atlanta, Georgia. According to a new report...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
WWE
411mania.com

Highlights of RAW Tag Team Title Match At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta, defeating the Street Profits after a back-and-forth match. The champions, Randy Orton and Riddle, had Migos in their corner for the match. Migos would sit at commentary and watch the match. The match itself went back and forth but eventually Orton managed to pin Montez Ford with the RKO.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
411mania.com

Nia Jax On Her WWE Release, Backstage Reaction To ‘My Hole!’ Line, More

The former Nia Jax did a Q&A on her Instagram account and touched on her release from WWE, the reaction backstage to her infamous “My hole!” line on Raw, and more. Lina Fanene posted the answers to her Instagram Stories and you can see the wrestling-related answers below:
WWE
411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE Day 1 Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Day 1 Report. We are LIVE at State Farm Arena in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia on this New Year’s Day. We have late-breaking news that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, so Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match main event. Tonight’s PPV Kickoff Show on Peacock & WWE Network panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Edge vs. The Miz. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan followed by a backstage interview with the New Day. King Woods issues a proclamation that he and Sir Kofi will defeat the Usos to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and then get ready for the Kickoff Show match.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mat#For Tomorrow#Combat#The State Farm Center#Ppv
411mania.com

Drew McIntyre Addresses Incident With Jeff Hardy at WWE Event

– DAZN recently interviewed WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Day 1. During the interview, McIntyre addressed the incident that took place at WWE live event earlier this month in Edinburg, Texas involving Jeff Hardy. Hardy was teaming with McIntyre and Xavier Woods during the match. However, Hardy appeared to be off and then later left the match through the crowd.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Wins WWE Championship At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

Brock Lesnar wasn’t even announced for the WWE Championship match until the last minute, but now he’s the new WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the match when his Universal title match was cancelled following Roman Reigns’ testing positive for COVID-19. The match didn’t go very long, as all of the wrestlers traded big move after big move after big move. But eventually, Big E laid out Bobby Lashley with the Big Ending, only to immediately get hit with the F5 from Lesnar and pinned.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Injury to Drew McIntyre at Day 1

WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions after being attacked by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss backstage following his win over Moss at WWE Day 1. “INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff...
WWE
411mania.com

The Miz Learned to Make Merchandise During Real World To Get WWE’s Attention

The Miz’s path from reality TV to WWE is well-known, and he recently discussed how he learned how to make T-shirts during his time on Real World to catch the attention of WWE. The Raw star was a guest on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast and discussed how he was preparing for life in WWE long before he signed with the company.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Sanders’ AEW Rampage 12.31.21 Review

If it’s Friday it means one thing! I’m Lee Sanders and this is your AEW RAMPAGE recap and review. No plugs this week as I just wish for everyone to be safe and have a fun New Year’s Weekend. Also, Rest In Peace to a legend that gave me, you, our parents, and grandparents laughs for so many decades, Betty White.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Praises Women’s Street Fight on AEW Rampage

– AEW President Tony Khan had high praise for the Street Fight featuring Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Penelope and The Bunny on last night’s edition of AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash. You can view his comments below. Khan wrote on the matchup, “Thank you + congratulations...
WWE
411mania.com

Former Ember Moon Reacts To Trending on Twitter, Says She Will Soon Be Free

The former Ember Moon is nearing the end of her 90-day non-compete clause after her WWE release, and fans are eager to see where she will go next. She ended up trending on Twitter last night following news that Toni Storm left WWE. She reacted to trending and wrote: “Thank...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw

Fightful Select has the details on the producers for this week’s WWE Raw, which served as the go-home edition for the brand prior to Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta, Georgia. According to Fightful, several people had to take on an additional workload on the show, with several...
WWE
411mania.com

Thunder Rosa Says She Needs Backup In AEW

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Martinez made her AEW return by helping Jade Cargill win a match against Thunder Rosa. The two attacked Rosa after the match before Ruby Soho made the save. In spite of this, Thunder Rosa still believes she needs some backup in the company.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy