Ohio State is gearing up for the Rose Bowl to cap another season with double-digit wins under Ryan Day. The Buckeyes have gone 30-4 since Day took the helm of the program following the 2018 season, including 2 trips to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, Ohio State came up just short in 2021 of a B1G Championship Game and potential bid to the CFP but wound up in the Rose Bowl as an at-large team.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO