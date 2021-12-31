ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

First-Line Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Demonstrates Treatment-Free Survival in Advanced RCC

By Ariana Pelosci
cancernetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA longer treatment-free survival was seen in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who were treated with first-line nivolumab and ipilimumab compared with sunitinib. Patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma treated with first-line nivolumab (Opdivo) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) had longer treatment-free survival without toxicity regardless of risk group, compared with those...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Frontline Immunotherapy-Based Regimens Shift Survival Outcomes for Patients With Metastatic RCC

Despite advanced in the field of renal cell carcinoma, most patients still die of the disease and more options and new targets are needed, says Moshe C. Ornstein, MD, MA. Great progress has been made using immunotherapy in the frontline setting for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC), including in 2021; however, most patients still die of the disease and more options and new targets are needed, according to a presentation by Moshe C. Ornstein, MD, MA, during the 2021 International Kidney Cancer Symposium.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Nivolumab With Rucaparib Shows Survival Benefit in HRD+, Chemotherapy-Naïve mCRPC

Survival benefit was shown with the combination of niraparib and rucaparib in patients with chemotherapy-naive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Nivolumab (Opdivo) in combination with PARP inhibitor rucaparib (Rubraca) showed a significant survival benefit in patients with chemotherapy-naïve metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) positivity, according to results from a final analysis of a cohort from the phase 2 CheckMate 9KD trial (NCT03338790).
CANCER
hngn.com

FDA Authorizes New COVID-19 Treatment, Pfizer Pill for At-Home Use in Major Advance

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a novel COVID-19 treatment from Pfizer on Wednesday, making it the first pill to treat the virus to hit the market. The drug, known as Paxlovid, is being hailed as a huge breakthrough in the fight against the virus, with studies indicating that it lowered the chance of hospitalization or death in high-risk individuals by 89 percent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Nivolumab/Cabozantinib Improves Survival in Advanced RCC, Even With Bone Metastasis

Exploratory subgroup analyses from the phase 3 CheckMate 9ER trial (NCT03141177) suggested that the frontline combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) and cabozantinib (Cabometyx) showed improvement in survival in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and bone metastasis over sunitinib (Sutent). Although both progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipilimumab#Nivolumab#Rcc#Advanced Rcc#Nct02231749#Tfs#Harvard Medical School
targetedonc.com

Cabozantinib/Nivolumab Combination Demonstrates Efficacy in nccRCC

In the open-label phase 2 trial (NCT03635892), cabozantinib (Cabometyx) plus nivolumab (Opdivo) showed promising efficacy in metastatic non–clear cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC) among patients with papillary, unclassified, or translocation-associated histologies, according to findings presented in a poster at the 2021 International Kidney Cancer Symposium.1. Although kidney cancer encompasses...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New analysis tool drives more accuracy in evaluation of new brain tumor treatments, individual survival estimates

An international team of scientists, including those at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), an affiliate of City of Hope, has devised a tool that could help design more successful clinical trials for new brain-tumor drug treatments. Findings from an international study published in the Journal of Neuro-Oncology suggest that...
CANCER
healio.com

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab benefits patients with asymptomatic melanoma brain metastases

Combination therapy with nivolumab plus ipilimumab conferred an OS benefit for patients with asymptomatic melanoma brain metastases, according to results of the open-label, phase 2 CheckMate 204 study published in The Lancet Oncology. “Immunotherapy in melanoma has been excessively studied ... (but) all of the phase 3 studies completely excluded...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

The Future of Adjuvant Immunotherapy in RCC

Rana R. McKay, MD, discussed the implications of the KEYNOTE-564 study along with the future of adjuvant immunotherapy in RCC, in an interview with Targeted Oncology. The use of adjuvant immunotherapy has been found to improve overall survival (OS) in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC), which has a high disease recurrence. One issue is with immunotherapy, however, is that it is scarcely used in the adjuvant setting.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
2minutemedicine.com

Nivolumab did not improve overall survival in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma

1. The median overall survival for nivolumab was 16.4 months and for sorafenib was 14.7 months. 2. Patients receiving nivolumab experienced adverse events such as fatigue, pruritus, rash, aspartate aminotransferase increase. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: There has been further investigation on the use of immuno-oncology monotherapy to...
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Neoadjuvant Therapy Is a Significant Focus of Ongoing Research for RCC

Neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapies have become an area of growing interest for treating patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) because of the potential to improve outcomes for patients with locally advanced disease. This approach has shown promise with checkpoint inhibitors, and adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was recently approved for the treatment...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Oncologists May Need to Adjust Treatment to Address Financial Toxicity in RCC

Cristiane D. Bergerot, PhD, discussed factors contributing to financial toxicity in patients with RCC and how it impacts oncology care providers. Health care systems in the United States and globally have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and now that the toxicity is entering oncology clinics, and affecting oncologists’ ability to treat and surveil some patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Acalabrutinib Plus Venetoclax To Be Evaluated in Treatment-Naive CLL/SLL

A non inferiority design was presented at ASH 2021 for acalabrutinib plus venetoclax in treatment-naive chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic leukemia. The addition to acalabrutinib (Calquence) to venetoclax (Venclexta) was evaluated for efficacy in a noninferiority design compared with obinutuzumab (Gazyva) for patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL).
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Trials Evaluating Emerging Maintenance Therapy Regimens in Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discusses maintenance therapies in emerging clinical trials for multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD: Clinical trials are the cornerstone for all of the progress that we’ve had in multiple myeloma, and I’m so thankful to all the investigators and particularly the patients and their families that have participated. Some of the trials I’m really excited about are the maintenance trials, including the SWOG DRAMMATIC trial [NCT04071457], which randomizes patients to get lenalidomide [Revlimid] versus daratumumab [Darzalex] plus lenalidomide with a very interesting subsequent pattern where if patients are MRD negative, they’re randomized to stop therapy or not depending on whichever arm they’re in. Then there’s the AURIGA trial [NCT03901963] that is also randomizing patients to lenalidomide versus daratumumab plus lenalidomide, and the primary end point there is increase or achievement of MRD negativity status at 1-year post treatment. That’s going to be important as far as trying to understand end points that are [achieved] earlier, but are very predictive and are also using combination maintenance therapy. Other trials that are critical are the immunotherapy trials that are combining things like, for example teclistamab and talquetamab [JNJ-64407564] or having these things in the earlier lines of treatment. Patients can do better with these effective therapies if they get them earlier and not in the late line when they have exhausted immune systems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to CYNK-001 for AML Treatment

A novel natural killer cell therapy is now on the fast track to FDA approval and being assessed in a phase 1 clinical trial. The FDA has granted fast track designation to, CYNK-001, a novel on-genetically modified cryopreserved human placental hematopoietic stem cell-derived natural killer (NK) cell therapy for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, according to a press release issued by Celularity Inc.1.
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Etigilimab/Nivolumab Combo Yields Promising Efficacy and Safety in Metastatic Solid Tumors

An interim analysis demonstrated positive efficacy and safety in patients with metastatic solid tumors who were treated with etigilimab plus nivolumab. Etigilimab, an anti–T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motif domains, showed promising efficacy and safety in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) for patients with metastatic solid tumors, according to a press release on interim results from the phase 1b/2 ACTIVATE study (NCT04761198) from developer Mereo BioPharma Group.
CANCER
alreporter.com

FDA approves first antiviral pill for treatment of COVID

Federal regulators on Wednesday approved the first antiviral pill for treating COVID-19, as numbers of the fast-spreading omicron variant continue to climb nationwide. Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill is designed for the treatment of mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in patients 12 and older who are at high risk for severe cases of COVID-19 due to age or pre-existing health conditions, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Looking Ahead to the Future of Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Nina Shah, MD, looks to the future of treating patients with multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD: As we move forward in multiple myeloma, I’m excited to see longer term follow-up data for the immunotherapy trials because it’s important for us to know what kind of duration of response our patients are going to get. I am interested in seeing quality of life data because I want to know how to choose between these modalities, which may not be the best for one patient versus another, or what may be best suited for all patients. I also want to see how we’re incorporating minimal residual disease [MRD] for decision making. For that, we’ll look to trials like the MASTER trial [NCT03224507]. Finally, I’m really excited to see if there’s some way that we could get blood-based MRD testing, which is already being looked at with mass spectrometry and other technologies, because I would love for patients to be able to avoid bone marrow [biopsies]. I hate ordering them and patients hate getting them and it’d be great if we could use something else to detect disease and detect it early.
CANCER
aithority.com

Following Complete Clearance Of Cancer Lesions In Advanced Liver Cancer Patient, Can-Fite Is Filing Patent Applications For The Treatment Of Various Advanced Solid Tumors

Namodenoson Headed into Pivotal Phase III Liver Cancer Study. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd, a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced the Company is filing new patent applications in several countries for the treatment of all advanced solid tumors based on new clinical data showing that a patient with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, was cleared of all tumor lesions following treatment with Namodenoson, an A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) ligand. These pending patent applications are the latest in Can-Fite’s growing IP portfolio covering its platform technology, as well as its drug candidate Namodenoson and its use in a variety of advanced cancers.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Recap: Targeted Therapies for EGFR Exon 20 Insertion-Positive NSCLC

Zofia Piotrowska, MD, discusses potential therapies for patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive non–small cell lung cancer. In a recent OncView™ discussion, Zofia Piotrowska, MD, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a lung cancer medical oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts, discussed the identification and targeting of EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy