One More Shot for Akiem Hicks

By Gene Chamberlain
 1 day ago
Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks could get the chance to play in front of the home crowd at Soldier Field one last time, after all

Hicks was removed Friday from the reserve/COVID-19 list after going on it prior to last week's game with Seattle. As a result, if he's feeling well enough to play, the Bears can use him on their defensive front Sunday against the New York Giants.

Tight end Jesper Horsted and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe are the last remaining Bears on the reserve/COVID-19 list after 14 were on the list two weeks ago.

Hicks suggested last week the team wasn't bringing him back next year. He is a free agent and will be 33 years old during next season.

“I think that’s the unfortunate reality," Hicks . "The unfortunate reality of our business sometimes is that no matter what you do, no matter what situation you put yourself in, all good things come to an end.

"I could throw every cliché I want at it. But you know that is the circumstance we find ourselves in.”

The Bears have other injury issues but have grown much healthier over the past two weeks.

Slot cornerback Duke Shelley on Thursday returned after a day away with a foot injury. Sunday's win was his first action in four weeks because he'd suffered a hamstring pull and then was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bears still must sort through their situation at tackle. They could use either Larry Borom or Germain Ifedi at right tackle. Left tackle Jason Peters has practiced on a limited basis this week despite a sprained ankle suffered two weeks ago, and either he or Teven Jenkins would be on that side. Jenkins had a shoulder injury last week and left the game but has been able to practice this week.

The Giants have their own problems but not entirely injury related.

Coach Joe Judge was trying to decide between starting former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm, who has been with the team only about a month. Glennon had to come in after Fromm struggled in his only start.

Glennon has a quarterback rating of 55.7 this season and last week was 17 of 27 for 93 yards with an interception and touchdown. He has four TD passes and eight interceptions as the backup to injured starter Daniel Jones.

So Judge told both quarterbacks they will play in Sunday's game, which would make little sense if anything was at stake. There isn't, so the Bears will likely get to face their 2017 opening day starter for the second straight season.

Last year Glennon started for Jacksonville against the Bears and went 24 of 37 for 211 yards with two TDs and two interceptions in a 41-17 Bears win.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

bleachernation.com

Akiem Hicks Has Been Activated from the COVID Reserve List

Just days after speaking passionately about what it meant to return to play at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football, Akiem Hicks was put on the NFL’s COVID reserve list. Placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list kept Hicks out of last week’s win against the Seahawks, and put his availability for Week 17 against the Giants in doubt.
BearDigest

No Tanking Zone for Bears and Giants

Losing teams who tank during the final weeks normally becomes a real or perceived problem throughout the NFL. The Bears and Giants game Sunday at Soldier Field will be called a stinker of a game by the national media and a potential one for tanking, but this couldn't be further from the truth.
BearDigest

A Bigger Threat, Giants or Weather?

With the kind of season the Bears have experienced, perhaps it's only appropriate they are expecting severe wind gusts and wind chill around zero. This isn't because they're facing the New York Giants and some of their great bad-weather games of the past came against this team, starting with the 1934 sneakers game, then the 1963 championship game at frozen Wrigley Field, the 1977 ice bowl game in the Meadowlands and the 1985 playoffs at windy old Soldier Field.
BearDigest

Bears and Giants Game Day Glance

New York Giants (4-11) at Chicago Bears (5-10) Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago. TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely). Streaming: CBS on fuboTV free subscription. Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote). National Radio: Sirius/XM Channel 229. Spanish Radio: TUDN AM-1200, FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza).
BearDigest

COVID Recovery No Sure Fantasy Bet

Part of the problem with COVID-19 for fantasy football owners is they have their depth tested suddenly or even go without a player, depending on how late in the week someone tests positive. Then there is the more subtle aspect, but probably one more pertinent to success or failure. Many...
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NBC Sports

Aldon Smith is arrested for DUI causing injury, a felony

Free-agent NFL defensive end Aldon Smith, a former top-10 pick who showed incredible potential and performance early in his career, has another off-field issue. Via TMZ.com, Smith has been arrested on a felony charge of DUI causing injury. The arrest happened on Monday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, Smith remained...
The Spun

Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
FanSided

4 Arizona Cardinals players that must be benched immediately

Which members of the Arizona Cardinals should see the bench more than the field for the rest of the season?. It’s the seemingly annual “Arizona Cardinals cramp up down the stretch.” The Cardinals are plummeting out of holding the number one seed weeks ago and now need help to clinch their division as they reside as the NFC’s fifth seed.
