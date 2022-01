High numbers of coronavirus cases are likely to see the NHS have to deal with a “substantial wave of hospitalisations” in the first two months of 2022, an expert has warned.Professor James Chalmers, a consultant respiratory physician at Dundee University’s school of medicine, warned the health service is already “under massive pressure, even taking Covid to one side”.But with record numbers of cases now being recorded in the UK and in Scotland – where 16,857 new infections were announced on Thursday – Prof Chalmers said he is “really concerned” about the impact this will have on the NHS.The NHS is...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO