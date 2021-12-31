ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart Close Down 2021 With Hilarious Commentary For Peacock Special

By Devon Jefferson
HipHopDX.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWorldwide Shenanigans – Fans can revel in the insanity of 2021 ahead of the New Year with Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart’s year-in-review special for Peacock. In an Instagram post on Tuesday (December 28), Peacock shared the official trailer for 2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart, a new...

hiphopdx.com

decrypt.co

Someone Paid $450K to Be Snoop Dogg’s Metaverse Neighbor

Snoop Dogg is recreating his California mansion in The Sandbox, a decentralized metaverse game on Ethereum that minted its first wave of virtual lots in the “Snoopverse” yesterday. A plot next to Snoop’s virtual property sold today for close to 71,000 SAND, the native token of The Sandbox, which is about $450,000.
thatgrapejuice.net

Snoop Dogg, Saweetie, & More React To Death Of Drakeo The Ruler

Drakeo The Ruler may be gone, but he is not forgotten. For, several celebrities and fans have banded together to mourn the late rapper. After his fatal stabbing at the Once Upon a Time festival concert in Los Angeles, Saweetie, Snoop Dogg, Juicy J, & more of his fellow rappers took to social media to pay their respects.
Complex

Dr. Dre Shares New Music f/ Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and More in ‘GTA Online’ Expansion

To say that receiving new music from Dr. Dre is a rarity would be a profound understatement. As fans are well aware, the perfectionism-seeking producer and industry mogul is famously careful about what gets released, making the presence of new music in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto Online expansion The Contract all the more remarkable.
NME

Listen to new Dr. Dre tracks featuring Eminem and Snoop Dogg

Dr. Dre has shared a series of new songs from GTA Online’s new expansion The Contract featuring collaborations with Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Snoop Dogg. Up to six tracks have been shared featuring two solitary tracks by the legendary rapper and producer – ‘Black Privilege’ and ‘Fallin Up’, alongside team ups with Eminem (‘Gospel’), .Paak (‘The Scenic Route’), Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes (‘ETA’) and Ty Dolla $ign along with the late Nipsey Hussle appear on ‘Diamond Mine’. You can listen to all the songs below.
HipHopDX.com

G Herbo Tells 'BMF' Star Lil Meech To Put In A Good Word To 50 Cent

50 Cent’s television empire grows with each new show he launches. Several rappers such as Method Man, Joey Bada$$, Snoop Dogg, Kash Doll and more have joined 50’s side, and all appeared on either BMF or Power. However, there’s one rapper who’s looking to join in on all the fun.
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Speaks Out After Drakeo the Ruler’s Stabbing Death: ‘I’m Praying for Peace in Hip-Hop’

Snoop Dogg is “praying for peace in hip-hop” following the stabbing death of rapper Drakeo the Ruler at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday (Dec. 18). Snoop, who was scheduled to perform at Saturday’s Once Upon a Time in LA at the Banc of California and Exposition Park, took to social media the following day to share his perspective on the tragic evening and offer his condolences to the late rapper’s loved ones.
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Releases ‘Algorithm: The Movie’ For Def Jam Compilation

Snoop Dogg is sparing no expense to show the world his vision for Def Jam Records. On Friday (December 31), the D-O-Double-G and Def Jam executive consultant debuted the Algorithim movie, an hour-long combination of music videos from the project featuring artists such as 2021 HipHopDX Rising Star Blxst, Dave East, Fabolous and more.
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Teases New Project 'B.O.D.R'

Snoop Dogg is hinting at the release of his newest project, possibly titled B.O.D.R, in January 2022. The hip-hop legend took to Instagram to share a 13-second video of himself enjoying and dancing to his new material, which features a sample of The Whispers’ “Keep On Lovin’ Me,” with the caption, “B. O. D. R. Jan2022.” He did not reveal any additional details or an exact release date.
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
Black Enterprise

Snoop Dogg’s Son Cordell Broadus Named Creative Director at New Gaming App Doge Dash

The son of Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., also known as Snoop Dogg, has been named the creative director of a new play-2-earn (P2E) gaming app named Doge Dash. Snoop‘s son, Cordell Broadus, a former UCLA collegiate football player, has been named creative director of Doge Dash. The company brought Broadus on as its’ first-ever creative director to oversee the brand and artistic framework of the app. The app is a Super Mario-inspired play-2-earn game where players accumulate coins that can be transferred directly to the player’s crypto wallets.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reveals He Has A Crush On Phylicia Rashad, Wants To Make New "Cosby Show"

50 Cent has seamlessly transitioned from a career in music to one in television, having a hand in some of the most exciting small-screen projects of the last few years. As the head of shows including Power and its extended universe, BMF, and more, as well as the upcoming shows about Snoop Dogg's murder trial, Queen Nzinga, and others, 50 Cent has become a serious force in the entertainment world, and he has his eyes set on creating yet another game-changing series.
goodmorningamerica.com

Snoop Dogg calls for 'peace in hip-hop' amid string of rapper killings

Snoop Dogg called for "peace in hip-hop" after fellow Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed Saturday night and police were called to quell a backstage brawl at the "Once Upon a Time in L.A." festival. Drakeo the Ruler, whose legal name is Darrell Caldwell, died at 28.
thesource.com

Michael Blackson Defends Ice Cube in ‘Friday’ Pay Debate

Earlier this week, Ice Cube defended himself after fans questioned how he paid his actors in the 1995 film Friday. Also defending Cube is comedian Michael Blackson who stated he became who he is today for his cameo appearance in Next Friday. “@icecube is not to blamed for us getting...
TMZ.com

'The Mack' Star Max Julien Dead at 88

Max Julien -- famous for his leading role in the blaxploitation film 'The Mack' -- has died. The actor/writer/producer passed away on Jan. 1, due to undisclosed circumstances -- this according to his PR team ... who says his wife discovered him early him Saturday morning. In a statement, they...
