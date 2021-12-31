Iowa-Kentucky viewer's guide

CITRUS BOWL VIEWER'S GUIDE

KENTUCKY VS. IOWA

NOON, TODAY

CAMPING WORLD STADIUM, ORLANDO

WHERE TO WATCH

ON THE SCREEN

ABC is televising the Vrbo Citrus Bowl beginning at noon. Dave Pasch will be handling play-by-play duties for the game. Dusty Dvoracek will provide analysis and Tom Luginbill will work as the sideline reporter for the broadcast.

ON THE AIR

The Hawkeye Radio Network coverage begins with a pregame show that kicks off at 10 a.m. WOC (1420 AM), KROS (1340 AM), KWPC (860 AM) and WMT (600 AM) carry the game. Gary Dolphin handles play-by-play with analysis from Ed Podolak and sideline reports from Rob Brooks.

ON THE WEB

The official Vrbo Citrus bowl website is citrusbowlorlando.com and it includes a bowl guide as well as information on activities that are a part of the bowl. Iowa bowl information is available at hawkeyesports.com, Iowa’s athletics website. Information on Kentucky is available at ukathletics.com, the Wildcats’ official website.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1

The Big Blue Wall: That’s the nickname Kentucky’s offensive line has earned. A finalist for the Joe Moore Award as the top offensive front in the nation, the Wildcats’ front five is a veteran group with three seniors and two juniors. Tackle Darian Kinnard and center Luke Fortner are the leaders of a line that has helped Kentucky balance its offensive attack, averaging 225 passing yards and 206.1 rushing yards per game.

2

Iowa’s RB rotation: With Tyler Goodson opting out of the bowl game to begin preparing for the NFL draft, senior Ivory Kelly-Martin is expected to get the start in the Hawkeye backfield. Returning from turf toe that limited him to one carry in Iowa’s last six games, Kelly-Martin averages 4.3 yards per carry compared to the 4.5 averaged by Goodson. He’ll likely rotate time with Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams.

3

Chris Rodriguez’s feet: The 5-foot-11, 224-pound junior finished second in the Southeastern Conference in rushing this season, averaging 106 yards per game. The Georgia native has rushed for 1,272 yards and tied a school record with eight 100-yard rushing efforts this season. Rodriguez has carried 205 times this season and his average of 6.2 yards per carry has helped Kentucky average 5.5 yards per carry as a team.

4

Sam LaPorta’s hands: With Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla filling the top two spots on the depth chart at quarterback, the junior tight end has been the Hawkeyes’ most productive receiver this season. LaPorta has averaged 11.9 yards on his team-leading 46 receptions and 548 receiving yards. He’s averaged 42.2 receiving yards per game and has been a reliable third-down option throughout the season.

5

Will Levis’ arm: The Wildcats’ 6-foot-3 junior quarterback was offered a scholarship by Iowa but began his career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky this season. A Connecticut native, Levis completed 13-of-16 passes for 106 yards in the Nittany Lions’ loss to the Hawkeyes in 2020. He has completed 66.5% of his 325 passes this season in addition to rushing for 511 yards on 92 carries.

– Steve Batterson

STATISTICAL LEADERS

RUSHING

Iowa;Att.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Tyler Goodson;256;1,151;4.5;6

Gavin Williams;29;207;4.2;0

Ivory Kelly-Martin;44;190;4.3;1

Monte Pottebaum;15;76;5.1;1

Kentucky;Att.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Christopher Rodriguez;205;1,272;6.2;8

Kavosiey Smoke;81;416;5.1;4

Will Lewis;92;387;4.2;9

JuTahn McClain;24;137;5.7;0

PASSING

Iowa;Com;Att.;Int.;Yds.;TD

Spencer Petras;146;258;6;1,669;9

Alex Padilla;55;112;2;636;2

Kentucky;Comp;Att.;Int.;Yds.;TD

Will Lewis;216;325;12;2,593;23

RECEIVING

Iowa;Att.;Yds;Avg.;TD

Sam LaPorta;46;548;11.9;2

Tyler Goodson;31;247;8.0;1

Nico Ragaini;26;331;12.7;1

Charlie Jones;21;323;15.4;3

Arland Bruce IV;21;185;8.8;1

Kentucky;Att.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Wan’Dale Robinson;94;1,164;12.4;7

Josh Ali;41;601;14.7;3

Justin Rigg;18;178;9.9;4

Izayah Cummings;13;182;14.0;3

PUNT RETURNS

Iowa;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Charlie Jones;36;282;7.8;0

Kentucky;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Josh Ali;9;133;14.8;1

Wan’Dale Robinson;6;20;3.3;0

KICK RETURNS

Iowa;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Charlie Jones;23;605;26.3;1

Kentucky;No.Yds.;Avg.;TD

Zach Johnson;14;259;18.5;0

INTERCEPTIONS

Iowa;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

Dane Belton;5;0;0;0;0

Riley Moss;4;85;21.3;2

Matt Hankins;3;41;13.7;0

Jermari Harris;3;0;0.0;0

Kentucky;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD

J.J. Weaver;2;21;10.5;0

Tyrell Ajian;1;95;95.0;1

PUNTING

Iowa;No.;Yds.;Avg.;In20;Blkd

Tory Taylor;76;3,488;45.9;38;0

Kentucky;No.;Yds.;Avg.;In20;Blkd

Colin Goodfellow;31;1,426;46.0;11;0

FIELD GOALS

Iowa;FG-FGA;10-29;30-39;40-49;50+

Caleb Shudak;23-27;5-6;7-8;7-7;4-6

Kentucky;FG-FGA;10-29;30-39;40-49;50+

Matt Ruffolo;8-11;3-3;1-3;4-4;0-1

TACKLES

Iowa;Solo;Ast.;Tot.;Loss;Sk-Yds

Jack Campbell;53;76;129;3.5;1-6

Seth Benson;49;46;95;5.5;2-17

Jack Koerner;61;23;84;3.5;0-0

Zach VanValkenburg;26;24;50;12.5;3.5-27

Jestin Jacobs;31;18;49;0.5;0-0

Matt Hankins;32;12;44;1;0-0

Logan Lee;16;27;43;3.5;2-17

Dane Belton;27;16;43;3;0-0

Kentucky;Solo;Ast.;Tot.;Loss;Sk-Yds

DeAndre Square;39;35;74;9;3-14

Yusuf Corker;41;32;73;3.5;1-7

Carrington Valentine;44;15;59;1.5;1-7

Joshua Paschal;24;25;53;15.5;5.5-39

Davonte Robinson;26;17;43;4;1-3

Tyrell Ajian;23;16;39;0;0-0

KEY MATCHUP

Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson vs. Iowa DB Riley Moss: The Wildcats’ receiving leader is no stranger to the Hawkeyes. The Nebraska transfer caught nine passes for 75 yards in the Cornhuskers’ 26-20 loss to Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in 2020. He has caught 94 passes for 1,164 yards and seven touchdowns. The Hawkeyes’ senior cornerback is the Big Ten defensive back of the year and has four of the 24 interceptions recorded by the Iowa defense.

DEPTH CHARTS

IOWA OFFENSE

WR;Keagan Johnson, 6-1, 197, fr.;Charlie Jones, 6-0, 188, sr.

TE;Sam LaPorta, 6-4, 249, jr.;Luke Lachey, 6-6, 248, fr.

LT;Jack Plumb, 6-7, 296, jr.;Mason Richman, 6-6, 296, fr.

C;Tyler Linderbaum, 6-3, 290, jr.;Matt Fagan, 6-5, 285, jr.

RG;Connor Colby, 6-6, 298, fr.;Justin Britt, 6-4, 302, so.

RT;Nick DeJong, 6-6, 292, so.;Tyler Elsbury, 6-5, 301, fr.

WR;Nico Ragaini, 6-0, 191, jr.;Arland Bruce IV, 5-10, 193, fr.

QB;Spencer Petras, 6-5, 233, jr.;Alex Padilla, 6-1, 197, so.

RB;Ivory Kelly-Martin, 5-10, 200, sr.;Gavin Williams, 6-0, 211, fr.

FB;Monte Pottebaum, 6-1, 246, jr.;Turner Pallissard, 6-0, 245, jr.

PK;Caleb Shudak, 5-8, 178, sr.;Aaron Blom, 5-11, 190, fr.

IOWA DEFENSE

LE;John Waggoner, 6-5, 266, jr.;Joe Evans, 6-2, 248, jr.

LT;Noah Shannon, 6-0, 289, jr.;Lukas Van Ness, 6-5, 264, fr.

RT;Logan Lee, 6-5, 277, so.;Yahya Black, 6-5, 287, fr.

RE;Zach VanValkenburg, 6-4, 267, sr.;Deontae Craig, 6-3, 263, fr

Cash;Dane Belton, 6-1, 205, jr.;Jestin Jacobs, 6-4, 236, so.

MLB;Jack Campbell, 6-5, 243, jr.;Jay Higgins, 6-2, 227, so.

WLB;Seth Benson, 6-0, 229, jr.;Kyler Fisher, 5-11, 225, so.

LCB;Jermari Harris, 6-1, 185, so.;Cooper DeJean, 6-1, 203, fr.

SS;Kaevon Merriweather, 6-0, 211, jr.;Sebastian Castro, 5-11, 204, so.

FS;Jack Koerner, 6-0, 204, sr.;Quinn Schulte, 6-1, 201, so.

RCB;Riley Moss, 6-1, 194, sr.;Xavior Williams, 5-11, 192, sr.

PT;Tory Taylor, 6-4, 231, so.;Ryan Gersonde, 6-4, 197, sr.

KENTUCKY OFFENSE

WR;Wan’Dale Robinson, 5-10, 183, jr.;Chauncey Magwood, 6-0, 190, fr.

TE;Justin Rigg, 6-6, 261, sr.;Brenden Bates, 6-5, 255, jr.

LT;Dare Rosenthal, 6-7, 327, jr.;Deondre Buford, 6-3, 290, fr.

LG;Kenneth Horsey, 6-3, 302, jr.;Austin Dotson, 6-6, 321, sr.

C;Luke Fortner, 6-6, 297, sr.;Quintin Wilson, 6-1, 296, jr.

RG;Austin Dotson, 6-6, 321, sr.;Jager Burton, 6-4, 302, fr.

RT;Darian Kinnard, 6-5, 338, sr.;Jeremy Flax, 6-6, 338, so.

TE;Brenden Bates, 6-5, 255, jr.;Justin Rigg, 6-6, 261, sr.

WR;DeMarcus Harris, 6-1, 180, so.;Isaiah Epps, 6-2, 188, sr.

QB;Will Levis, 6-3, 232, jr.;Beau Allen, 6-2, 208, so.

RB;Chris Rodriguez, 5-11, 224, jr.;Kavosiey Smoke, 5-9, 202, jr.

PK;Matt Ruffolo, 5-11, 210, sr.;Chance Poore, 6-2, 219, jr.

KENTUCKY DEFENSE

DE;Joshua Paschal, 6-3, 275, sr.;Tre’Vonn Rybka, 6-3, 301, fr.

NG;Marquan McCall, 6-3, 344, sr.;Justin Rogers, 6-3, 328, so.

DT;Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, 6-6, 303, sr.;Kahlil Saunders, 6-5, 270, fr.

JLB;Jordan Wright, 6-5, 225, sr.;J.J. Weaver, 6-5, 231, so.

MLB;Jacquez Jones, 6-0, 235, sr.;Trevin Wallace, 6-2, 220, fr.

WLB;DeAndre Square, 6-1, 221, sr.;Jared Casey, 6-3, 217, so.

SLB;Davonte Robinson, 6-2, 210, sr.;Vito Tisdale, 6-1, 188, so.

CB;Cedrick Dort Jr., 5-11, 188, sr.;Andru Phillips, 6-0, 182, fr.

SS;Tyrell Ajian, 6-0, 190, sr.;Jalen Geiger, 6-1, 200, so.

FS;Yusuf Corker, 6-0, 204, sr.;Taj Dodson, 6-1, 194, so.

CB;Carrington Valentine, 6-0, 188, so.;Quandre Mosely, 6-2, 192, sr.

PT;Wilson Berry, 6-0, 193, fr.;Colin Goodfellow, 6-2, 233, sr.

LOOKING BACK

Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten)

Sept. 4;Iowa 34, Indiana 6

Sept. 11;Iowa 27, Iowa State 17

Sept. 18;Iowa 30, Kent State 7

Sept. 25;Iowa 24, Colorado State 14

Oct. 1;Iowa 51, Maryland 14

Oct. 9;Iowa 23, Penn State 20

Oct. 16;Purdue 24, Iowa 7

Oct. 30;Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7

Nov. 6;Iowa 17, Northwestern 12

Nov. 13;Iowa 27, Minnesota 22

Nov. 20;Iowa 33, Illinois 23

Nov. 26;Iowa 28, Nebraska 21

Dec. 4;Michigan 42, Iowa 3

Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 SEC)

Sept. 4;Kentucky 45, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Sept. 11;Kentucky 35, Missouri 28

Sept. 18;Kentucky 28, Chattanooga 23

Sept. 25;Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10

Oct. 2;Kentucky 20, Florida 13

Oct. 9;Kentucky 42, LSU 21

Oct. 16;Georgia 30, Kentucky 13

Oct. 30;Mississippi State 31, Kentucky 17

Nov. 6;Tennessee 45, Kentucky 42

Nov. 13;Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 17

Nov. 20;Kentucky 56, New Mexico State 16

Nov. 27;Kentucky 52, Louisville 21