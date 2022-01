(The Center Square) – Families in Illinois’ largest school district may have to prepare for more remote learning after the holiday break. The Chicago Public School district’s 330,000 students are scheduled to return to class on Jan. 3 as coronavirus cases rise in the city and the rest of the country. More than 1,300 students and nearly 800 adults reported positive COVID tests the week before Christmas, nearly tripling the previous week’s totals.

