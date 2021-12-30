ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong Storms Possible Once Again This Evening

By Anthony Bordanaro
WALB 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s another chance for strong storms today. Dewpoints making it feel like summer. This morning into afternoon there will be rolling chances for showers and local thunderstorms. We are...

www.walb.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be partly cloudy with light winds. A hard freeze is expected. That’s when the temperature drops below 28 degrees. Mid 20s are in the forecast tonight across our entire area. TUESDAY: Tuesday will be sunny and milder, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach […]
ENVIRONMENT
nbc16.com

Strong storm will impact Western Oregon Through Wednesday

EUGENE, Ore. - Every area in Western Oregon is currently under some type of weather watch or warning. The wind is the first problem to deal with. There will be high winds across Western Oregon Sunday night into Monday morning. If you are along the coast expect sustained winds 40-50mph with gusts up to 65-75mph. Inland areas will see sustained winds from 20mph to 30mph with gusts as high as 45mph. Winds will begin to decrease through Monday morning. The recent heavy, wet snow most likely weakened tree branches and the wind will cause some tree branches to break and fall. this could also lead to downed power lines.
OREGON STATE
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

Windy and colder Today. Clouds to start and sun to end. A frosty cold start Tuesday and then temperatures moderate into the 60s mid week. Another cold front arrives Thursday with a few showers. Cooler Friday. Milder Saturday, showers return Sunday with our next cold front. First Alert Meteorologist. Chris...
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

FORECAST: 24-plus inches, 75 MPH gusts possible during incoming Colorado storm

More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
COLORADO STATE
wtvy.com

Snow flurries this morning

SYNOPSIS – BRRRR! It is a cold start to this Monday and some areas are even seeing snow flurries! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s with a wind chill in the 20s so bundle up as you head out. This afternoon the sun will return but we will only make it into the lower to middle 40s for highs. Staying cooler this week with highs only in the 50s and 60s and our next chance at rain showers coming in on Friday. We will warm up by the weekend back into the middle 60s and lower 70s.
DOTHAN, AL

