The 2021 NFL season continues to be a weird one, as another double-digit underdog was able to win outright in Week 15. The Texans upset the Chargers in a 41-29 blowout where Los Angeles’ defense struggled to stop anything that Houston did. As a result, the Chargers are now teetering are on the brink of playoff contention while the Dolphins, who began the year 1-7, are on the inside of the bubble right now.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO