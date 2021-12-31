PB Sports Person of the Year: From Dodge County to the NHL Draft, Brody Lamb had a year to remember

From gold medal-winners to the Gophers reclaiming the axe to the emergence of young superstars, it was a year to remember for Minnesota sports fans. Here are the biggest Minnesota sports stories from 2021. Wolves Name Chris Finch Head Coach After Firing Ryan Saunders (Feb. 22) (credit: Getty Images) A day after firing Ryan Saunders when the Timberwolves had the worst record in the NBA, the team named Chris Finch its next head coach. Then-President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas called Finch “one of the most creative basketball minds in the NBA.” Gophers Hire Ben Johnson As Men’s Basketball Coach (March 22) (credit: CBS) Richard Pitino...

