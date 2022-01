The deaths of three young friends killed in a crash in Co Tyrone “shocked and stunned” the whole country, mourners have been told.Peter Finnegan, from Clogher, Peter (Petey) McNamee, from Garvaghey, and Nathan Corrigan, from Sixmilecross, all in their 20s, died in an horrific crash in Garvaghey, near Ballygawley, in the early hours of Monday morning.The funerals of Mr Finnegan and Mr McNamee took place on New Year’s Day.Mourners at both funerals heard how the tragedy has cast a dark cloud over Tyrone and has left people shocked and bewildered.Their friend Michael Moore who was also in the car,...

