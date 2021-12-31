ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Zoo mourns Sukari, one of the oldest Masai giraffes in human care in North America

By WKRC
WSYX ABC6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR/WKRC) - Roger Williams Park Zoo said Thursday that one its giraffes has died. Zoo officials said 28-year-old Sukari had significant arthritis and other age-related ailments. They said Sukari, a Masai giraffe, had been under close watch recently by the husbandry, animal care and veterinary teams. "Given...

abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Roberts
natureworldnews.com

Man-Eaters: 3 Infamous Animals that Savagely Ate Humans

Although humans are the dominant species on the earth, our greater intellect does not protect us from being preyed upon by larger animals, known as man-eaters. Here are a few historical examples. A man-eater is a predatory animal that hunts humans as a pattern of behavior. This excludes scavenging corpses,...
ANIMALS
asapland.com

What Eats A Lion

Lions are apex predators, meaning that there is no predator that preys upon them in their natural environment. However, there are a number of predators that can prey on lions in captivity or when they are living near human settlements. These predators include hyenas, leopards, and crocodiles. In addition, lions may also be preyed upon by wild dogs, wolves, and bears.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#Masai Giraffe#Our Zoo#Wjar#Wkrc#Harvard#Tufts
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
Island Packet Online

Hilton Head fisherman reels in 1,200-pound shark. Its head shook ‘like a golden retriever’

The Hilton Head area is getting busy with tourists making their way here for the holidays, and we’re not just talking about humans. In this case, it’s great white sharks. Charter captain Chip Michalove, who has developed a reputation as a great white shark whisperer, spotted one great white off the island and reeled in two others on Saturday.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
The Independent

Tigers, lions and monkeys found ‘chained, underweight and stressed’ in Philippines zoos

Big cats used as props for tourist selfies were found chained and malnourished, and monkeys and other animals were living in inhumane conditions in five popular Filipino zoos, investigators say.The animals, together with an orangutan, a bear and pythons, were said to be suffering in “filthy and barren” pens and video footage suggested they were showing signs of severe psychological stress.The creatures were among more than 100 kept in conditions that one scientist described as “utterly horrific”, alleging they amounted to “clear and obvious abuse”.Zoo chiefs, who say animals have died and are suffering because of a drop in tourism...
ANIMALS
WKRC

Rare albino jaguarundi cub rescued in Colombia

MEDELLIN, Colombia (Reuters/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - A rare albino jaguarundi cub has been rescued in Colombia, with vets working around the clock to bring it to good health. The rare female species was discovered in the Aburra Valley metropolitan area in northwestern Colombia and is the first case of an albino jaguarundi reported in Colombia.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
ANIMALS
99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Mountain lion kittens found under picnic table in California

Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table are being cared for at a Southern California veterinary hospital, officials said. The four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted Nov. 29 outside an office building near foothills in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks according to a statement Thursday from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.After the mother never showed up, biologists with the state's wildlife agency gave the kittens a checkup and outfitted them with small radio collars. The biologists then set...
ANIMALS
Boston Globe

Killer cats

Birds in the wild have a bull’s-eye on their beaks. Linda Rodriguez McRobbie’s writes about the traumatic death of her family’s pet gerbil at the claws of the family cat but doesn’t mention the impact of pets, especially cats, on wildlife (“When pets kill,” Ideas, Nov. 28). Until recently, our suburban yard hosted generations of orioles that in most years nested in a large willow. One summer morning in our garden, I saw a fledgling oriole that was trying out its wings too close to the ground, where it was quickly killed by the neighbor’s cat. What bothered me the most about this incident was that this little bird had almost made it — its parents had flown thousands of miles north, established a territory, found a mate, scavenged nesting materials for their woven nest, built the nest, fed themselves and their offspring on a diminishing supply of insects, and protected their eggs and chicks from predation by crows, hawks, grackles, and jays, only to have their offspring killed by someone’s pet cat, an animal with no need to sustain itself, just a creature following its own instincts.
ANIMALS
Fareeha Arshad

How the ancient Egyptians' incessant love for cats ultimately led to their downfall

Egypt was perhaps the first civilization that took cats as pets. Over 10,000 years ago, the Egyptian civilization was among the first to domesticate wild cats. Back then, people would regularly spot cats that roamed in their agricultural fields. When the farmers would get bored, they would rub the back of these pretty little wild creatures and offer them scraps that lay around. Those were the first cats to be petted by humans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy