Betty White, Beloved Legendary Actress, Dead At 99

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White, the beloved legendary actress and comedian, has died at the age of 99. Law enforcement confirmed the Golden Girls actress died at her home Friday (December 31) morning, TMZ initially reported. White's close friend and agent Jeff Witjas confirmed White's death in...

ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 6

Dane Daniels
1d ago

Such a shame. She was vibrant, active, sharp as a tack, and crazy funny right to the end. Everyone was hoping she’d hit the 100 year mark.

