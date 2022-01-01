ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Police Seek Help Finding 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery, Missing Since 2019

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 7-year-old girl.

Harmony Montgomery has been missing since October 2019, but police just received a report of her disappearance in the last week of December 2021.

Harmony is white, about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes, is blind in her right eye and should be wearing glasses. The most recent photos of Harmony are pictures taken when she was 5 years old.

Police said they were notified through a combination of reports from people, as well as the Division of Children Youth and Families in New Hampshire.

Manchester police say they have spoken to any and all available family members but would not specify which relatives. She was last seen when Manchester Police responded to a house call back in October of 2019.

“Manchester police became aware of this this week, and I know people are going to say well here it is 2021, almost 2022, and nobody has seen this young girl since late October 2019. So what has happened in the last few years? Fair question. That’s why I’m here today. Because we need assistance. We need help. And we do not have many answers to many questions that we have,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.

“I don’t care if you saw this young girl a year ago and you think it’s irrelevant – call us.”

Anyone with information should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

