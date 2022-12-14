This Powerful Wrinkle-Diminishing Retinol Stick Delivers ‘Astonishing’ Results in ‘Just a Few Days’ — Get It Today Only for $19

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Does anyone else wake up after even a good night’s rest and somehow look like they got absolutely no sleep? Sadly, some of us just weren’t blessed with naturally bright, glow-y under eyes. Sure, you can try using concealer and other makeup techniques to hide dark circles or puffiness, but there has to be another solution, right? No matter how good a concealer is , I think we can all agree that we want to be able to feel confident in our own skin. Fortunately, we found a skincare solution that has beauty lovers everywhere completely obsessed. Right now, it’s on sale ahead of the holidays!

Peace Out , the cult-fave skincare brand known for its clean, solution-focused products, has a top-rated under eye retinol stick that’s worthy of being part of your daily routine. In a nut shell, it was made to reduce the appearance of dark circles , fine lines, and texture. It was also formulated to hydrate and protect the skin from “environmental nasties” in just one step.

The best part? Right now you can score the best-selling item for just under $20. That’s a really good deal considering it’s typically priced closer to $30. Just like everything else on the brand’s site, this beloved skincare essential is 30% off during Peace Out’s Holiday Sale that ends tonight.

PEACE OUT RETINOL EYE STICK $19.60, originally $28

The Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick helps reduce fine lines, discoloration and texture. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free. It’s got some pretty promising ingredients like encapsulated retinol, peptides, and Astaxanthin that all work together to boost the moisture barrier of your skin. Who doesn’t love that?

Customers seem to be loving it, too, one wrote: “The best eye balm ever!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It stays on through the night and I see a reduction in my wrinkles and hydration levels around my eyes. It takes about a month, but it’s worth it. It also lasts forever.”

One shopper in their mid-40s to mid-50s claimed they saw results in just a short amount of time. “Visible results in just a few days,” they wrote. “ After just a few applications of the Retinol Eye Stick to the area under my eyes, there’s a visible reduction in the appearance of wrinkles. Amazing!”

Another shopper wrote, “I am 34 and have been applying this product to my under eye/orbital bone area morning and evening for about two months. The appearance of my fine lines and crows feet have definitely improved, and the area also looks a lot brighter and more hydrated. I began a subscription for this product and am excited to see how these results continue with more time!”

With reviews like that, we’ve already added it to our carts. Need a refresh? Check this Retinol Eye Stick out for yourself, we’ve got a feeling you’ll love it.

