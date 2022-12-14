ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

This Powerful Wrinkle-Diminishing Retinol Stick Delivers ‘Astonishing’ Results in ‘Just a Few Days’ — Get It Today Only for $19

By Daisy Maldonado
SheKnows
SheKnows
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoHZ8_0da2wQJj00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Does anyone else wake up after even a good night’s rest and somehow look like they got absolutely no sleep? Sadly, some of us just weren’t blessed with naturally bright, glow-y under eyes. Sure, you can try using concealer and other makeup techniques to hide dark circles or puffiness, but there has to be another solution, right? No matter how good a concealer is , I think we can all agree that we want to be able to feel confident in our own skin. Fortunately, we found a skincare solution that has beauty lovers everywhere completely obsessed. Right now, it’s on sale ahead of the holidays!

Peace Out , the cult-fave skincare brand known for its clean, solution-focused products, has a top-rated under eye retinol stick that’s worthy of being part of your daily routine. In a nut shell, it was made to reduce the appearance of dark circles , fine lines, and texture. It was also formulated to hydrate and protect the skin from “environmental nasties” in just one step.

The best part? Right now you can score the best-selling item for just under $20. That’s a really good deal considering it’s typically priced closer to $30. Just like everything else on the brand’s site, this beloved skincare essential is 30% off during Peace Out’s Holiday Sale that ends tonight.

Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick

PEACE OUT RETINOL EYE STICK $19.60, originally $28
Buy now

The Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick helps reduce fine lines, discoloration and texture. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free. It’s got some pretty promising ingredients like encapsulated retinol, peptides, and Astaxanthin that all work together to boost the moisture barrier of your skin. Who doesn’t love that?

Customers seem to be loving it, too, one wrote: “The best eye balm ever!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It stays on through the night and I see a reduction in my wrinkles and hydration levels around my eyes. It takes about a month, but it’s worth it. It also lasts forever.”

One shopper in their mid-40s to mid-50s claimed they saw results in just a short amount of time. “Visible results in just a few days,” they wrote. “ After just a few applications of the Retinol Eye Stick to the area under my eyes, there’s a visible reduction in the appearance of wrinkles. Amazing!”

Another shopper wrote, “I am 34 and have been applying this product to my under eye/orbital bone area morning and evening for about two months. The appearance of my fine lines and crows feet have definitely improved, and the area also looks a lot brighter and more hydrated. I began a subscription for this product and am excited to see how these results continue with more time!”

With reviews like that, we’ve already added it to our carts. Need a refresh? Check this Retinol Eye Stick out for yourself, we’ve got a feeling you’ll love it.

Before you go, check out Costco Beauty Products With a Cult Following below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCNv1_0da2wQJj00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
StyleCaster

This $12 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Turns Back The Clock’ For Youthful Looking Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We don’t know about you, but going online and combing through endless pages of the best skincare products gets exhausting, even for the most dedicated shoppers. And when it comes to fighting dry and tired-looking skin when chillier temps hit, there are so many options to choose from. But thanks to Asterwood’s hyaluronic serum, you can finally kiss irritated skin goodbye. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture to the skin and holds 1,000 times its weight in...
StyleCaster

This $17 Vitamin C Serum ‘Works Just as Well as Expensive Brands’ at Fading Dark Spots & Shrinking Pores

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Vitamin C is universally loved for its ability to conquer a range of skin concerns, most notably, fading the appearance of dark spots and acne scars, reducing the size of pores and brightening a lackluster tone. While splurging on a luxury vitamin C serum may sound good in theory, the reality is that you really don’t have to; plenty of affordable finds get the job done just as well, if not better. All you have to do is look past...
shefinds

The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss

What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
shefinds

2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair

Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
housebeautiful.com

How to keep warm: 10 ideas to help you stay warm this winter (without having the heating on)

Feeling the chill? With the cold weather firmly settling in – and more snow forecast for the weekend – it's no surprise that we're all trying to find the best ways to keep warm, and all without having the central heating on as we face rising energy bills. There are plenty of essentials to hep you stay warm at home in winter, whether throughout the day (especially if you work from home) and well into the night, including hot water bottles, heated blankets and quilts.
shefinds

3 Classic, Ultra-Flattering Haircuts Every Woman Over 40 Should Try At Least Once

Has it been a good while since you sat in a salon chair and let a stylist work their magic fingers and scissors on your strands? Can you not remember the last time you visited a salon and asked for something other than a “trim” (no more than an inch or two at most)? Change is hard, especially when it comes to your hair. But if you are feeling a little less than inspired by your current ‘do and are longing for something more stylish, but have no clue where to start, allow Krysta Biancone, co-founder of Amari Salon & Spa and hair stylist at Hair by Krysta, to offer some much-needed inspo.
shefinds

The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists

As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
shefinds

3 Short, Youthful Haircuts That Every Woman Over 40 Should Try Because They Take Years Off Your Face

There’s a common saying that once you blow out a certain number of candle on your birthday cake (is it 40? 50? Who can keep track?) you should immediately make a salon appointment and cut most of your hair off. The thinking is that the shorter your hair, the more lifted your skin will look and the fresher and younger you’ll appear. We now know better than this. Each person is different and your unique style and preferences — not your age — should influence how you wear your hair. If you want to rock longer locks, do it. But if you are interested in shorter styles because they suit you better or you are ready for a little less maintenance and drying time, we’ve got you covered. Krysta Biancone, co-founder Amari Salon & Spa and Hair Stylist at Hair by Krysta, recommends these three short, youthful haircuts that can make you look and feel more modern and fresh.
shefinds

4 Haircut Tips From Stylists To Look Younger With Gray Hair

Gone are the days when gray hair was thought of as more of a hindrance — or as a thing you had to work around. Women are embracing their grays and silvers at every age, and the shade looks both natural and stunning. With that said, gray doesn’t mean no maintenance whatsoever (sorry to be the bearer of bad news). If you want your hair to remain shiny, bouncy, and youthful looking, it’s going to require a little bit of work and a few great haircut, hairstyle, and haircare tips. Watson Anthony, editor-in-chief for Hairstyle Camp, offers four smart tips to look younger with gray hair.
Mashed

Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season

Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
SheKnows

SheKnows

87K+
Followers
9K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy