This Highly Rated Retinol Under-Eye Stick Will Chase Away Your Dark Circles

By Caroline Greelish
 5 days ago
Does anyone else wake up after even a good night’s rest and somehow look like they got absolutely no sleep? Some of us just aren’t blessed with bright, glow-y under eyes . Sure, you can try using concealer and other makeup techniques to brighten the under eyes , but sometimes you just don’t want to wear anything on your face. I think we all can agree that we want to feel confident in our own skin, even when we aren’t wearing any makeup.

We might have found a solution to your no-concealer days. Peace Out has an under eye stick that will work on reducing the appearance of your dark under-eye circles. The best part? It’s under $30. If it means we’ll wake up looking less like a zombie, then I think it’s safe to say, we’re sold.

This Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick claims to help reduce fine lines, discoloration and texture. It’s vegan, cruelty free, and gluten free. It’s got some pretty promising ingredients like encapsulated retinol, peptides, and Astaxanthin. They all work to boost the moisture barrier of your skin. Who doesn’t love that?

Customers seem to be loving it too, one wrote “This product is great! Not irritating at all and seemed to really smooth my fine line. Very easy to apply and great to just throw in a travel bag too. Love it and will definitely repurchase.”

PEACE OUT RETINOL EYE STICK

$28


Buy now

Another shared, “I have used it on some deep lines and around my eyes. It has definitely softened the hard lines. I have used just about every night and am on my second stick. It’s exciting to watch. I have already recommended it to friends!”

With reviews like that, we’ve already added it to our carts. Need a refresh? Check this Retinol Eye Stick out for yourself, we’ve got a feeling you’ll love it.

