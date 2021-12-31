ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

2022 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

By Loudwire Staff
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2022 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because...

guitar.com

The Best Guitar Albums Of The Year 2021

2021 has been a fantastic year for guitar music, and one that has showcased time and again that the instrument is in rude health, and being used by more diverse artists in more diverse ways than ever before. Picking the best album from such a strong group was almost impossible,...
ROCK MUSIC
radiokmzn.com

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED PINK FLOYD LIVE ALBUMS SURFACE ON STREAMING SERVICES

Pink Floyd recently shared 12 previously unreleased live albums on streaming services. According to Rolling Stone, all of the concerts occurred between 1970 and 1972, covering the period in which the band released Atom Heart Mother (1970), Meddle (1971), and Obscured by Clouds (1972) and had already begun playing songs from Dark Side of the Moon (1973).
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Scorpions preview new album Rock Believer

The Scorpions have launched a three-part mini-series previewing their forthcoming album, “Rock Believer.”. “For our new album, ‘Rock Believer’, we all came back together in the studio like in the old days and captured that journey on camera,” says the band. “Today we release the first part 1 of 3. Maybe you discover some unreleased music snippets from our new album in it…”
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

The 15 Best Rock + Metal EPs of 2021

In a year where there were just too many albums to reasonably catch up on, a shorter alternative existed and in larger numbers than usual. Yes, we're talking about the Best Rock + Metal EPs of 2021. The format itself is almost always an afterthought for fans — probably because...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Metal Injection Writer's Top 20 Albums Of 2021

Now that we're all wrapped up with our year-end lists of 2021, it's time to look at how all the albums stack up across the board. The following list was compiled by Metal Injection reader (and data wizard) Cory Cogley. Technically this is a Top 23 list given the three-way tie for 17th place, but hey – now you have a few more records to potentially discover.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Metal Insider’s Bram Teitelman’s Top 10 Albums of 2021

10) Deafheaven, Infinite Granite (Sargent House) Deafheaven has been divisive for years. Just the mere mention of them sends trve kvlt metalheads into conniptions, but they’ve always been interesting, and it’s been cool watching them move more towards shoegaze on their last few albums. Truly embracing it by working with Justin Meldal-Johnson (Beck, Nine Inch Nails, M83) is only a left turn if you haven’t been paying attention, but George Clark’s switch to clean singing works for the band. It’ll be worth watching to see if this is just a detour or if they full-on embrace it. As a fan of shoegaze and Deafheaven, I can’t wait to find out.
MUSIC
97 Rock

Top 40 Rock Albums of 2021

The first half of 2021 had little to offer as far as new music arrivals. The release schedule was slow, but as the pandemic pushed on, more artists unveiled what they had been up to over the course of lockdown, making for an influx of new material during the back half of the year.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

LISTMANIA 2021: BANDCAMP DAILY’S “THE BEST METAL ALBUMS OF 2021”

Reading year-end lists that someone other than you made tend to provoke mixed feelings of validation, perplexity (which sometimes verges into anger), and discovery. The opportunity for discovery is the main reason we here at NCS devote so much space to our annual LISTMANIA extravaganza, even though we know those other feelings will also be in the mix of reactions. The list we’re re-publishing from Bandcamp Daily will probably be no different in any of these respects.
INTERNET
metalinjection

KREATOR Will Release A New Album This Summer

Kreator will release a new album this Summer, according to guitarist and vocalist Mille Petrozza. The new album was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio with producer Arthur Rizk (Primitive Man, Creeping Death, etc.), and a new single should be out sometime soon. The record will be their first with ex-Dragonforce bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the band in 2019 and has so far only played on the "666 – World Divided" single.
ROCK MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Ghost Cult’s Top Death Metal Albums of 2021

It had been coming for a while… the underground has been festering and bubbling under for the last few years. A new breed of leaders, including Blood Incantation (who have definitely already influenced many of their peers), Tomb Mold, Gatecreeper, Necrot and Undeath, among others, have taken on the mantle from the old titans; the lava has been flowing molten and in 2021 the subterranean erupted. Barely a week went by without at least one brain-melting addition to the pile of bodies…
MUSIC
95.5 KLAQ

15 Rock + Metal Bands Who Reinvented Themselves

Being a one-trick pony has always been a bit of an issue through the rock world. Although there’s nothing wrong with having one musical style and staying with it, some musicians are eventually going to want to start exploring and come up with something that nobody has heard before. And instead of just testing the waters, these bands jumped into a new sound head first and actually became stronger after it. Whereas most rock ’n’ roll might be a blast, playing with your sound every now and again is always a lot more fun.
ROCK MUSIC
bravewords.com

FEUERSCHWANZ Release New Album; Official Video For "Ultima Nocte" Single Streaming

Feuerschwanz released their new album, Memento Mori, on December 31, 2021 via Napalm Records. To conicide with the release, the band unleashed the new single and video, "Ultima Nocte". Check it out below. Memento Mori continues the success story of the medieval rockers from Germany / Franconia! On the new...
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Metal Insider’s Kyle Finlan’s Top 10 albums of 2021

2021 has been quite a dynamic year, with many ups and downs. One of the highlights have been the absolute deluge of new music that has been released in the past 12 months! Perhaps this onslaught of new things to fill our earholes with is being driven by the time afforded by the lack of touring as a result of certain public health crises that shall not be named, but if that’s the case, let’s call it a silver lining. I’ve paired down all that I’ve listened to in the past year to my favorite ten albums of 2021!
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Metal Insider’s Chris Annunziata’s Top 10 Albums of 2021

2021 had an abundance of great albums to listen to, which made deciding this year’s Top 10 Albums a struggle. Fortunately, I dug through and found the albums that really jumped out and made an impact. I also added an honorable mention section at the end of my Top 10 list, as there were albums that almost made the list and definitely still deserve recognition.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 10 best drummers in technical death metal

Ophidian I drummer Ragnar Sverrisson picks out the finest drummers in tech death who have helped push the genre's boundaries, complete with drum-cam playthroughs. The powerhouse behind the kit for Ophidian I, Ragnar Sverrisson and his bandmates helped raise the bar for Iceland's tech-death scene in 2021, their second record Desolate offering a stunningly intricate sense of technicality that landed it on both the critics' and readers' poll for best album of 2021, as well as in the round-up of the finest death metal releases of the year.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

10 albums that redefined black metal

From symphonic and blackgaze to the wider post-black metal sphere, these are the 10 albums that redefined black metal according to Ghost Bath's Dennis Mikula. Ghost Bath know a thing or two about redefining black metal. Since their formation in 2012, the band have indulged in obfuscation and stylistic variance that made pinning any one characteristic to them for any length of time largely redundant, becoming one of the most acclaimed names in post-black metal in the process. "Whenever I begin a brand-new project, I find that there's some sort of catalyst," explains guitarist/vocalist Dennis Mikula.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars release 63-track covers album for 30th anniversary

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars have released a 63-track covers album to celebrate their 30th anniversary – check it out below. A sequel to Kill Rock Stars’ original 1991 compilation which featured the likes of Bikini Kill, Nirvana and the Melvins, Kill Rock Stars’ new album ‘Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars)’ sees a host of bands covering tracks from the label’s impressive 30-year catalogue.
MUSIC
