Baltimore, MD

Tyler Huntley Could Start Against Rams As Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 1 day ago
OWINGS MILLS. Md. — Lamar Jackson missed a second consecutive practice Friday, but the Ravens are holding out hope he could play in a critical Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

If Jackson cannot play, Tyler Huntley would make the third start of his career.

Jackson had not played since injuring his ankle in Week 14 against the Browns. Jackson returned to practice Wednesday but he had a noticeable limp and has not practiced since.

Nonetheless, the Ravens have not ruled him out.

"I think he has a chance to play Sunday," coach John Harbaugh said.

Baltimore is mired in a four-game losing streak and likely needs to beat both the Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale to make the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

Huntley also returned to practice this week after being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In two career starts, Huntley has thrown for 434 yards and produced four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). His 434 yards and four total touchdowns are the most by a Ravens’ homegrown quarterback in the first two starts of a career.

Huntley admitted that he had tough symptoms from COVID.

"I'm feeling way better now," he said.

Huntley also expressed hope Jackson would be ready to play this weekend.

"I got good confidence in that LJ is going to be back," Huntley said.

In addition to Jackson, the other Ravens that missed practice on Friday consisted of wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness), running back Latavius Murray, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot), cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs), guard Ben Powers (toe) and defensive end Calais Campbell.

Related
RavenCountry

Bart Scott: Bengals 'Won a Lifetime Career Ass-Kicking' From Ravens

BALTIMORE — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow wanted to punish the Ravens. Burrow threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns Week 16 against Baltimore, which was fielding a short-handed squad because of injuries and issues with COVID-19. With a 20-point lead and two minutes remaining, Burrow threw a...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Get Back Three More Key Players for Key Matchup Vs. Rams

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got back another three players for a critical matchup against the Rams as they activated quarterback Tyler Huntley, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and safety Tony Jefferson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Ravens lost to the Bengals 41-21 last as they had 10 players...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens O-Line Preparing for Hurricane Donald

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens are bracing for the onslaught of Rams defensive end Aaron Donald. Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, has 12 sacks this season and has created matchup problems for some of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. "He’s a great player, great...
NFL
RavenCountry

Rams Looking for 'Payback' for Previous Beatdown by Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rams defensive end Aaron Donald vividly remembers the last time he played the Ravens. It was on a Monday night in November and Baltimore completely dominated Los Angeles in every facet of the game. Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes and the Ravens cruised to...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens-Rams Week 17 Predictions Roundup

BALTIMORE — A few pundits see the Ravens upsetting the Rams in Week 17. Analysis: "The Ravens have fought hard in a season full of challenges. Baltimore has lost four consecutive games and the Rams have won four straight. Los Angeles is dealing with some injuries but not nearly as many as the Ravens and that will be the difference in this game."
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Ink Mekari to Three-Year Extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a three-year extension, which keeps him under contract through the 2024 season. The deal is worth $15.4 million with an opportunity to earn $750,000 in additional money in 2023 and 2024, according to the NFL Network. “We...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Looking to Snap Longest Losing Streak Since 2016

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are in the midst of a four-game losing streak for just the second time under John Harbaugh. Baltimore was within one score of winning three of those games, losing by one point to Pittsburgh, two points to Cleveland, and one point to Green Bay. The Ravens were blown out by the Bengals, 41-21, last week.
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
