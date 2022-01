The Marceline Fire Department (MFD) recently announced the organization was awarded a grant from MFA corporation in the amount of $2,000 to be used for equipment and training in grain bin rescue. The grant was written by MFD firefighter Brian Mosier. Shown accepting the award is MFD Firefighter Levi Kelly and MFA BPLP Manager Garrett Antoine. This spring firefighters be teaming up with local farmers and MU Fire and Rescue training division to train on the equipment on how to rescue and extricate an individual that is having a grain bin emergency. (COURTESY)

MARCELINE, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO