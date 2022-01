The season 26 premiere of ABC's "The Bachelor" is off to a bumpy start for former NFL player Clayton Echard as he's forced to confront his "biggest fear" of rejection. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO