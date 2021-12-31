Indeed. He was jumping over the QB, not spearing him.

I heard it's off and an official announcement is coming soon. We shall see. ** -- Chris Coleman. Dang, that was as close to a sure win as we would get. -- EDGEMAN 12/30/2021 2:31PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
The losing coach in this game should be forced to eat an entire jar of mayo ** -- Zanderhokie 12/30/2021 2:55PM. Shane: Ask yourself, would Saban let anyone pour Mayo on him? -- uwhokie 12/30/2021 2:35PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
Sun bowl, forgot pimpleton transfered out to cmu. has 3 receptions today ** -- squarerootofone 12/31/2021 1:27PM. he just took a punt return back to the 9. he was MAC special teams POY. ** -- squarerootofone 12/31/2021 1:39PM. K-Pimp was 2nd in the nation in punt return average this season...
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones avoided critical errors during the team’s seven-game win streak — even if he wasn’t wowing statistically. Over the last two games, he has thrown four interceptions, and the Patriots have lost back to back. Jones has thrown 18 touchdowns to his 12 interceptions this season through 15 games. But it doesn’t sound like he’s struggling mentally. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels brushed off the idea that Jones had hit a rookie wall. And Jones’ favorite target, Hunter Henry still seems impressed with the young quarterback.
Just a couple 2022 thoughts. A true measure of leadership is how a team performs when their leader moves on/promoted/etc. Time will tell over the next few years….but Penn St Defense so far is performing really well today…..
(0:00) Mac Jones comments on the Patriots having bad practices is discussed and if it should be a worry for fans. (13:30) Calls come in on the Patriots and Bruins. (24:10) Arcand and Ty discuss Mac Jones recent struggles and his up and down play as of late. (33:50) Bill...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants starting center Billy Price has taken time away from the team and is likely to miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after sharing on social media that his wife, Taylor, suffered a miscarriage 15 weeks into her pregnancy. Price has been away...
One college football commentator has left confused fans scratching their heads. Actually, that's an understatement, he actually left many of us struggling to keep our breakfast down. ESPN commentator Mike Golic Jr committed perhaps the worst (and most disgusting) food crime known to mankind when he thought it'd be appropriate...
I would LOVE to see the winning coach get a cooler of mayo bath at the end. -- HokieSignGuy 12/30/2021 12:54PM. It’s happening. Both coaches agreed to it (ie, winning coach gets a bath) ** -- Foxhall Hokie 12/30/2021 1:56PM. You must log in before you can reply to...
Losing badly needed games for the resume (hard to find enough open time to reschedule and get a good performance) and totally interrupting the team's chemistry and flow (i.e. last season). Hopefully 2022 brings new promise for VT athletics. [Post edited by Cali Hokie Esq at 12/30/2021 2:34PM]
..the SEC championship. If ESPN wanted them in the playoff, and wanted to maximize their viewers, they would have matched them playing each other in a semi-final game. That way the SEC fans would be cheering for their team in the final, and the rest of America would cheer for the Meechigan vs Cincy winner. I see a lot of people like me who will just tune out.
Yeah Hunter! Nevills from Penn St next - good barometer match probably. ** -- 133966Hokie 01/01/2022 1:13PM. Smith with a late cut and TD for 12-4 major over Rider kid ** -- Pylons 01/01/2022 1:03PM. And Bolen gets a fall with 10-1 lead over Thacker from Cornell ** -- Pylons...
The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
Nick Saban is well-known for his deadpan responses when talking to the media. And during a pre-College Football Playoff press conference on Thursday, the Alabama head coach shared yet another memorable quip. Saban was asked if this year’s team tested his patience. “I don’t have any patience so anything...
The lifeblood of the Alabama Crimson Tide offense this season has been wide receiver Jameson Williams. The former Ohio State player has torn up every defense he’s played against, being quarterback Bryce Young’s main target all season. Williams has been on kickoff return duty this season as well...
Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair lives in Georgia, and, at least in the past, openly rooted for the Bulldogs. He helped hype up the team back in 2018 ahead of the College Football Playoff. He also was a celebrity guest picker when the Bulldogs took on Notre Dame in 2019, picking Georgia to win. But in Friday night's CFP semifinal, he isn't rolling with UGA. Why?
In fitting family-style, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a bit of fun Wednesday night during his son's postgame interview with Todd Summers of WSPA-TV. While Will Swinney was being interviewed after the (...)
The already undermanned Ohio State Buckeyes lost another player in Saturday’s Rose Bowl due to targeting. Per Ohio State beat beat writer Dan Hope, defensive end Jack Sawyer was ejected after a hit up high on Utah QB Cameron Rising. Sawyer also lowered his head when delivering the blow....
Comments / 0