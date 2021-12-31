ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indeed. He was jumping over the QB, not spearing him.

Cover picture for the articleIf that is the rule, then they need to change...

Dang, that was as close to a sure win as we would get.

I heard it's off and an official announcement is coming soon. We shall see. ** -- Chris Coleman. Dang, that was as close to a sure win as we would get. -- EDGEMAN 12/30/2021 2:31PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
Shane: Ask yourself, would Saban let anyone pour Mayo on him?

The losing coach in this game should be forced to eat an entire jar of mayo ** -- Zanderhokie 12/30/2021 2:55PM. Shane: Ask yourself, would Saban let anyone pour Mayo on him? -- uwhokie 12/30/2021 2:35PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
Just had a great punt return. Very dynamic player.

Sun bowl, forgot pimpleton transfered out to cmu. has 3 receptions today ** -- squarerootofone 12/31/2021 1:27PM. he just took a punt return back to the 9. he was MAC special teams POY. ** -- squarerootofone 12/31/2021 1:39PM. K-Pimp was 2nd in the nation in punt return average this season...
Hunter Henry shares how Mac Jones is reacting to late-season adversity

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones avoided critical errors during the team’s seven-game win streak — even if he wasn’t wowing statistically. Over the last two games, he has thrown four interceptions, and the Patriots have lost back to back. Jones has thrown 18 touchdowns to his 12 interceptions this season through 15 games. But it doesn’t sound like he’s struggling mentally. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels brushed off the idea that Jones had hit a rookie wall. And Jones’ favorite target, Hunter Henry still seems impressed with the young quarterback.
Coach Pry

Just a couple 2022 thoughts. A true measure of leadership is how a team performs when their leader moves on/promoted/etc. Time will tell over the next few years….but Penn St Defense so far is performing really well today…..
Season started off so high and now it's quickly rounding the toilet bowl

Losing badly needed games for the resume (hard to find enough open time to reschedule and get a good performance) and totally interrupting the team's chemistry and flow (i.e. last season). Hopefully 2022 brings new promise for VT athletics. [Post edited by Cali Hokie Esq at 12/30/2021 2:34PM]
If America wanted to see those two teams, they would have watched...

..the SEC championship. If ESPN wanted them in the playoff, and wanted to maximize their viewers, they would have matched them playing each other in a semi-final game. That way the SEC fans would be cheering for their team in the final, and the rest of America would cheer for the Meechigan vs Cincy winner. I see a lot of people like me who will just tune out.
Smith with a late cut and TD for 12-4 major over Rider kid

Yeah Hunter! Nevills from Penn St next - good barometer match probably. ** -- 133966Hokie 01/01/2022 1:13PM. Smith with a late cut and TD for 12-4 major over Rider kid ** -- Pylons 01/01/2022 1:03PM. And Bolen gets a fall with 10-1 lead over Thacker from Cornell ** -- Pylons...
Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
Ric Flair Has Message for Kirby Smart, Reveals He's Rooting for Michigan in College Football Playoff

Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair lives in Georgia, and, at least in the past, openly rooted for the Bulldogs. He helped hype up the team back in 2018 ahead of the College Football Playoff. He also was a celebrity guest picker when the Bulldogs took on Notre Dame in 2019, picking Georgia to win. But in Friday night's CFP semifinal, he isn't rolling with UGA. Why?
