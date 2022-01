“Guilt” is a word we increasingly associate with our lifestyle choices as we hunker down into 2022. From single-use plastic to the carbon footprint of producing almond milk, every single thing we consume comes with some kind of climate-cost; an unseen penalty that lurks just out of view. And travel is no different. After 18 months of largely staying put – 18 months that has brought the global tourism industry to its knees – many people are reassessing their holiday habits. In light of previous frequent headlines about overtourism, Greta Thunberg’s famous shunning of flights and the uncomfortable disconnect between...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO