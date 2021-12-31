ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

I'll take a wait and see attitude myself.

By culpmania Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember this recruiting class was put together by the same crew...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

sportswar.com

Gonna miss Laze

I’m not the nostalgic type and I honestly preferred him to Roth. -- marcbvtgm 01/03/2022 5:44PM. Same here. It took me a bit to warm up to Jon, but I've really enjoyed... -- EDGEMAN 01/03/2022 3:14PM. And many people said that about Bill Roth after Jeff Charles left --...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Go get em Keely!

She’ll potentially get more reps, Abbott and Garcia are not there -- VTsportscaster 01/03/2022 12:50PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

A pretty good dancer as well

I know he's not ready yet, but Dyrell Roberts is WR coach at Western IL U ** -- njhokie06 01/03/2022 3:22PM. There is a lot of good Hokie information in those Podcasts. ** -- EDGEMAN 01/03/2022 4:24PM. As good as Coale/Boykin/Ford/Phillips etc were, we haven't had a WR as --...
NFL
sportswar.com

Heck of a monday news day. wish him all the best in following his heart.

SPORTS
sportswar.com

Heck yes... I work without one now

And they will send the guys they don't want to the portal to make room. -- Mr. Touchdown 01/05/2022 09:24AM. Yes there are rules with holes big enough to drive a Mack truck thru -- fordham 01/04/2022 4:58PM. Players paid 4 work is great. what's horrible is $8.75M to CJF...
SPORTS
Sports
sportswar.com

Understand. But the fact that we're not elite

Is the reason why we're generally going to have a shorter bench. I still say the only *depth* problem this team has is at the center spot where we unfortunately have exactly zero depth. Kudos to Kitley for playing long minutes. She seemed to hurt her ankle yesterday but played through it. If she gets hurt, VT's season is over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

GC do you think Maddox and N"Guessen can do those things

I'm not on the bash CMY train but if you look at his record there are years -- JACHokies 01/05/2022 08:22AM. 5 on 3 when N'Guessan is in. He is developing. But still has a ways to go -- GBOHokie 01/05/2022 2:32PM. Usually slumpbusting is done by going to the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Yep... wondered about this for ever

It old in Green Bay.. but they are playing the.Vokings so the are familiar -- UberHOKIE 01/02/2022 8:29PM. The goal is to have the Super Bowl the day before President's Day -- Roanokie 01/02/2022 6:18PM. LOL 85% of the American population is employed by private industry or -- anotherdamnyankeehokie 01/02/2022...
NFL
sportswar.com

I'm not on the bash CMY train but if you look at his record there are years

Where his record dips and rebounds within a year or two. I assumed them to be a Wofford thing where you have to build a team and occasionally you get caught undermanned or too young overall. It looks like for VT this year we are caught missing something and it almost has to be Bede. I don't know what he had that made him the glue but he seems to be have been replaced with bubble gum. We are mostly competitive in all of our games and I am sure there are moments in the losses where you can see where we lost it. Like many on here have mentioned I think often it is Alleyne assuming this year is his so big shots he will take (you know the rest of the story).
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

OC announcement timing / QB portal

Is the announcement and fully coming on board VERY shortly after this weekend? and do you think we're "wasting" any time by not having him in place for some of the better QB portal transfers (some that are now already taken, Caleb Williams, Plumlee, etc..). I know I will feel better once announced and working for us. We need improvements on both sides of the ball, but at least Pry is defensive minded and you sort of know what you're getting. College coaches will ditch their schools in 2 seconds for another job. Does Bowen really need to coach the Tight Ends in Week 18 of NFL for Jax? sorry if that question is rude, I'm just anxious to complete the staff, especially with the questions I think we all have on offense.
NFL
sportswar.com

Coach Young seems to sub less in the 2nd half and starters are fatigued

IMHO, inconsistent defensive intensity and poor rebounding.... -- 133182Hokie 01/05/2022 11:57AM. Think it was a conditioning/rust issue. If we don’t win 4 of the next 6 -- hokiepro 01/05/2022 12:54PM. Coach Young seems to sub less in the 2nd half and starters are fatigued -- YBYSAIAHokie 01/05/2022 1:26PM. Have...
BASKETBALL

