I'm done with this crap. If it's not played, I'll be asking for a refund.

Anyone else worried that psu sucks and we will be modeled after them -- VTfootballfan 01/01/2022 2:20PM. No ... I think Pry will take some from PSU, but go his own way realizing -- VTVOICE 01/01/2022 4:09PM. I do worry when the consensus thinks we’re getting a “whisperer” -- marcbvtgm...
Of the semis yesterday was better than the SEC championship blowout? The problem is not a rematch nor the conferences where the teams come from. The problem is there is a very distinct line of demarcation between the few teams that are legitimate championship contenders and those merely pretending to be. Moreover, you do not change that by monkeying with seeds, you change it by REVISING AND ENFORCING rules that can create more parity.
Like the "playoff" games, I enjoy these New Year's Day games the most. They tend to be evenly matched good teams that seem to actually want to be there and are happy to play. I've gotten tired of watching Alabama vs fill in the blank with a final score of 24 to 6.
We did enough in the non-conference to solidify our efficiency numbers and beef up our strength of schedule. Now we have to start putting numbers in the W column or else all that will be for naught. The ACC is really down this year, like so down we're the 2nd best team in all the computer rankings.
It old in Green Bay.. but they are playing the.Vokings so the are familiar -- UberHOKIE 01/02/2022 8:29PM. The goal is to have the Super Bowl the day before President's Day -- Roanokie 01/02/2022 6:18PM. LOL 85% of the American population is employed by private industry or -- anotherdamnyankeehokie 01/02/2022...
I’m not the nostalgic type and I honestly preferred him to Roth. -- marcbvtgm 01/03/2022 5:44PM. Same here. It took me a bit to warm up to Jon, but I've really enjoyed... -- EDGEMAN 01/03/2022 3:14PM. And many people said that about Bill Roth after Jeff Charles left --...
Illness/injury waiver for them and a couple others. Even if not selected, the coaching she’ll receive (not saying ours are bad) and experience facing the best hitters in the world can only make her better.
Comments / 0