Probably would give Liberty an out

Justin Fuente was fired by Virginia Tech back on November 16. That was about six weeks ago, but the Fuente era didn’t truly end until yesterday. Since then, we’ve been stuck somewhere in the middle. First there was the coaching search with JC Price serving as interim, and then the Hokies hired Brent Pry. Except Pry wasn’t actually coaching the team yet…he was putting together his coaching staff and recruiting while Price and Fuente’s outgoing assistants prepared the players for the bowl game. Yes, Pry has been Virginia Tech’s head coach for about a month, but he hasn’t really been the head coach.
Comments / 0