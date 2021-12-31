Probably would give Liberty an out

1) If Joe Rudolph comes, how far are we from a Wisconsin-like OL? – coshokie. Chris Coleman: It can take awhile to build an offensive line in your own image. Vance Vice’s first three offensive lines at Tech were competent, but not dominant. He did a great job with the 2019 group, which started true freshmen at center and right guard as well as a redshirt freshman at right tackle. However, it was only after he had all of his own players and they had gained experience that the offensive line really started to dominate (2020, and the second half of 2021).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO