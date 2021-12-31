ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Probably would give Liberty an out

By mrcaniac Joined:
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty would be the one joining a conference and need to clear the games, not VT. Liberty...

And Now Virginia Tech Can Move Forward

Justin Fuente was fired by Virginia Tech back on November 16. That was about six weeks ago, but the Fuente era didn’t truly end until yesterday. Since then, we’ve been stuck somewhere in the middle. First there was the coaching search with JC Price serving as interim, and then the Hokies hired Brent Pry. Except Pry wasn’t actually coaching the team yet…he was putting together his coaching staff and recruiting while Price and Fuente’s outgoing assistants prepared the players for the bowl game. Yes, Pry has been Virginia Tech’s head coach for about a month, but he hasn’t really been the head coach.
The Virginia Tech Friday Q&A: Brent Pry’s Early Challenges

1) If Joe Rudolph comes, how far are we from a Wisconsin-like OL? – coshokie. Chris Coleman: It can take awhile to build an offensive line in your own image. Vance Vice’s first three offensive lines at Tech were competent, but not dominant. He did a great job with the 2019 group, which started true freshmen at center and right guard as well as a redshirt freshman at right tackle. However, it was only after he had all of his own players and they had gained experience that the offensive line really started to dominate (2020, and the second half of 2021).
Not going to be breather games .

Because we want to play 2 games where we at least have a chance to win. -- Hokeedokee 12/30/2021 2:23PM. Was there some requirement at the highest levels am that we play in-state -- HokieSignGuy 12/30/2021 1:39PM. Good question. We pay Liberty about $500,000 each time we host them at...
Next year

Big if here but with a new coach and change in culture next year's games. I know we have lost to Odu and Liberty in the past but if we win those next year along with Wofford Duke Georgia Tech and Uva well that's 6 wins. I know it's a big if but just have a feeling that next year will be different. Go Hokies and Coach Pry.
Why did u think acc targeted the big east

I'm beginning to think the ACC is not a good FB conference ** -- Hokie In MD 12/31/2021 12:31PM. Really? Why, we have the likes of Duke, UVA, Syracuse, Louisville, B.C. -- culpmania 12/31/2021 3:10PM. SIR, Syracuse just hired Robert Anae and Jason Beck from the Hoos. ** -- miataman...
2 games later today

What do you think the scores of the semi final games will be? Alabama 35 Cincinnati 21 Michigan 31 Georgia 28 I think. Could go the other way too.
Hopefully

Yes let's hope so but I will watch the women's basketball game Sunday against Wake Forest before then. I rather really enjoyed that last night against Duke.
We may be smart but we need to avoid a letdown, margin for error is gone

We played a really tough stretch to end 2021, schedule seriously eases up after the new year and we have to go on a serious run to get where we want to be. Most of us on the board are just hoping to make the tournament but this team likely viewed themselves as a top 20 team preseason and will have to do some serious work to get passed the 8/9 line come March.
Absolutely, I would not want to be the next coach

I frankly dont think at the alabama faithful realize that Saban is a generational coach and there will be no one to replace him. ( Maybe thats also why the other programs are upping it now, since they see the time he will leave and the opening is available . (ike when Coach K, and UNC old coach all retires , (and it could be generational within 3 years, the coach of the Cuse, ND, FSU and Miami all leave..... (LOTS OF HALL OF FAME Experience).
Posted below in response to 576’s awesome post.

Ulrey gets mad respect from me. In the age of dodging matches and gamesmanship he has taken on everyone. I’ll bet he has wrestled the toughest schedule in the country thus far. You can see him getting better and gaining confidence - even in losses. What a competitor! Yeah Clayton!
TheSabre.com Fan Friday: Happy Hoo Year!

The final edition of TheSabre.com Fan Friday series for 2021 is short and sweet. Happy Hoo Year and Happy New Year to Wahoos everywhere. We are grateful to all that support the site and especially to subscribers who help keep the site running year after year. We hope to see many more Hoos and EDGE subscribers in the New Year.
