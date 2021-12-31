Intelligent Solar Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand | ABB, Echelon, GE Energy, Schneider Electric

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil, and Soybean Oil) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global vegetable oil market is witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 306.6 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026. Vegetable oil refers to the natural oil obtained from various oil-bearing seeds like cottonseed, sunflower, soybeans, peanuts, palm nuts and fruits. It is a rich source of Vitamin E, A and B1, and Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids. On account of its high nutritional value, vegetable oil is generally used as a cooking oil and as a constituent to margarine, non-dairy creamers, and ice-cream, and in the production of cosmetics, bactericides, and pharmaceuticals. It is also utilized in biofuel production as it is considered an effective alternative to mineral oil for use in power stations and feedstock to produce biodiesel.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 HOURS AGO