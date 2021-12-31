ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Sanjesh Singh
 1 day ago
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. PT and can be seen on NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet and Root Sports Northwest.

Los Angeles (17-19) is seeking a win after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies despite holding a 13-point second-half lead. LeBron James will once again be counted on to lead the Lakers against a Trail Blazers team missing several important players in the frontcourt, so there should be plenty of small-ball action in this contest.

Portland (13-22) hasn’t had much success this season and isn’t in the playoff race. The Blazers are without star guard C.J. McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington are among the starters not available to complement Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers are on a three-game losing streak, so this game is up in the air for both sides.

Trail Blazers at Lakers notable injuries:

Lakers: OUT – Anthony Davis (MCL), Kendrick Nunn (knee), Rajon Rondo (health and safety protocol); Questionable – Trevor Ariza (conditioning), Avery Bradley (head); Probable – LeBron James (abdominal)

Trail Blazers: OUT – Jusuf Nurkic, Robert Covington, Keljin Blevins, Anfernee Simons, Cody Zeller, Brandon Williams, Trendon Watford (all health and safety protocol); C.J. McCollum (lung); Probable – Nassir Little (ankle), Dennis Smith Jr. (health and safety protocol), Ben McLemore (health and safety protocol)

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Lakers -5.5
  • Money line: Lakers -220 / Trail Blazers +175
  • Over-under: 226.5

Advice and prediction

Even though Portland has Damian Lillard, it is missing way too many important players for the Lakers not to win this one. Both Davis and Nurkic are out, so it’s a battle of the small-ball rosters. The only difference: one team has LeBron James. James has dropped at least 30 points in six straight games, and that could become seven because of Portland’s defense. Portland is ranked 26th in points allowed, slotting right before Los Angeles.

This is a game the Lakers should win, so take the Lakers minus-5.5, Lakers minus-220 and the over 226.5 because of how many points each team concedes.

Prediction: Lakers 119, Portland 110

