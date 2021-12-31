Best Easy Vegan Recipes of 2021

Not long ago, natural health guru JJ Smith debuted a very special pumpkin spice smoothie on The Dr. Oz Show. Dr. Oz took one swig and raved, “It’s like you’re having pumpkin pie!” More than just delicious, the recipe is loaded with ingredients that “boost your thyroid speed and combat weight gain,” he noted. His comments kicked off an internet frenzy, and women across the country began test-driving the drink. To date, devotees have sipped off as much as a dress size in five days. “Even if you’re not a pumpkin spice fan,” Smith promises, “there are seasonal ingredients you’ll love that can do great things for your thyroid and waist.”
Comments / 0