Electronic Smart Lock Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand | Goji, SentriLock, Yale, Cansec System

Opportunities in the electronic shelf label market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the electronic shelf label market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% to 24%. In this market, full-graphic e-paper ESL is expected to remain the largest product type, and non-food retail stores segment is expected to remain the largest store type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing investments in the retail industry, followed by globalization and development of the organized retail sector.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO