I’ve never been in a fight. Well, let me rephrase that, I’ve never been in a physical fight. A petty feud stuffed with eye rolls and eventual one-word texts? Absolutely. I can emotionally wear down even the most secure individual. When it comes to hand-to-hand combat, however, my lanky body and I likely wouldn’t hold up too well. Sure, my nearly 6’3″ frame would come into some use, but I’d put exactly zero dollars on me walking away less bruised and battered.

