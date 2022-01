Sydney is facing an “extreme marine heatwave”, with researchers saying ocean temperatures are approaching record levels for January.Scientists warned warmer sea temperatures – which are tied to the climate crisis – posed risks for natural habitats.Professor Moninya Roughan, an oceanographer at the University of New South Wales, said ocean temperatures off Sydney were edging towards an “all-time high” since records began 80 years ago.Satellite images from Australia’s Bureau of Meterology showed temperatures were up to 3C higher than normal on Tuesday. In some areas, the sea temperature off the coast of New South Wales was as high as 25C. Ocean...

