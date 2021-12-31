Betty White, Beloved Legendary Actress, Dead At 99

Photo: Getty Images

Betty White , the beloved legendary actress and comedian, has died at the age of 99 .

Law enforcement confirmed the Golden Girls actress died at her home Friday (December 31) morning, TMZ initially reported.

White's close friend and agent Jeff Witjas confirmed White's death in a statement issued to PEOPLE Magazine on Friday.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

White was featured in a PEOPLE Magazine cover story this week ahead of her what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17.

"I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," White said during the recent interview. "It's amazing."

White's legendary entertainment career spanned 80 years, which included notable television roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls , and, more recently, Hot in Cleveland , among numerous others.

White last credited acting role came in the 2019 television short series, Forky Asks A Question , where she revived her character Bitey White from the film Toy Story 4 .