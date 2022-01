Wayne Thiebaud, the renowned artist who called Sacramento home but whose work was showcased in exhibitions and on gallery walls across the world, died on Christmas at age 101. Thiebaud’s iconic paintings of California topography and everyday pleasures like picnic food, cake and ice cream represented a distinctive slice of 20th century pop art. He broke through as a major artist in the early 1960s, but according to his gallery never adopted the mantle of American Pop artist, instead preferring “to describe himself as a traditional painter of illusionistic forms.”

