The Howard Wrestling team’s Tate Miller had the highest finish of second for the Tigers at the McCook Central/Montrose Invitational. In the 120lbs division, Miller earned a fall victory and two decision wins to go down in the championship round to Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes. Karsyn Feldhaus and John Callies also had third place finishes. The team totaled 73 points and ended up in 12th.

