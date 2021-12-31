UK receiver Epps places name in transfer portal

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
It would be hard to argue that anyone but Nick Saban is the best coach in college football. Saban has been at the helm of the Crimson Tide's football program since 2007, and has brought the team eight SEC championships, six national championships and a collective 177-24 record since taking over as head coach.
Nick Saban is a happy man tonight. Alabama’s head coach isn’t often a bowl of sunshine during his postgame interviews, but he was in a pretty good mood on Friday evening. The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 4 Cincinnati, 27-6, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
In the moment, it didn’t make sense to anybody. On the afternoon of November 28, barely twelve hours after he’d disavowed any notion that he’d be taking the vacant LSU head coaching job, Lincoln Riley up and left the program he'd inherited from a living legend just five years earlier.
Nick Saban is well-known for his deadpan responses when talking to the media. And during a pre-College Football Playoff press conference on Thursday, the Alabama head coach shared yet another memorable quip. Saban was asked if this year’s team tested his patience. “I don’t have any patience so anything...
WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
It has been a fantastic season for No. 2 Michigan, who ended their 2021 season on a disastrous 34-11 loss to No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal matchup. Michigan was dominated on both sides of the ball by Georgia as Michigan did not have an answer to the aggressiveness of Georgia.
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world watched in awe as Deion Sanders and Jackson State landed yet another top transfer. South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..” he wrote on Twitter.
We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
The lifeblood of the Alabama Crimson Tide offense this season has been wide receiver Jameson Williams. The former Ohio State player has torn up every defense he’s played against, being quarterback Bryce Young’s main target all season. Williams has been on kickoff return duty this season as well...
Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins had a very nice building block season in 2021. The 58-year-old head coach led UCLA to a promising 8-4 season in 2021. The Bruins earned a Holiday Bowl berth this season, though were unable to play in the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart says Brock Bowers is dealing with a shoulder injury that led to him coming out of the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal on Friday night. Bowers led the Bulldogs with 6 catches for 68 yards and an opening touchdown that sparked...
Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair lives in Georgia, and, at least in the past, openly rooted for the Bulldogs. He helped hype up the team back in 2018 ahead of the College Football Playoff. He also was a celebrity guest picker when the Bulldogs took on Notre Dame in 2019, picking Georgia to win. But in Friday night's CFP semifinal, he isn't rolling with UGA. Why?
Kirby Smart got paid for defeating Michigan in the Orange Bowl. In addition to the thrill at getting to a national championship, Smart also received a huge bonus for his team’s College Football Playoff semifinal win. “Georgia coach Kirby Smart will get a $250,000 bonus for the CFP semifinal...
On Thursday night, the Michigan State Spartans stormed back from an 11 point deficit to defeat the Pittsburgh Panthers by a score of 31-21 to win the 2021 Peach Bowl. Not only did the Panthers lose the game but a video has now emerged showing a couple of their players throwing punches at each other on the sideline.
After a 34-11 Orange Bowl dismantling at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh wasted little time to look behind that result and look toward next season. In his postgame press conference, Harbaugh revealed that the Wolverines still had a great season and expressed confidence...
The Georgia Bulldogs posted a blowout win over the Michigan Wolverines in Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal, but coach Kirby Smart was in no mood to celebrate. With time running out in the final minute of the Bulldogs' win, Georgia players were preparing to give Smart the traditional Gatorade bath. Smart, however, was not having it. In fact, he even called timeout to put a stop to it.
