Bridgewater (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Though head coach Vic Fangio hasn't officially ruled Bridgewater out for Saturday's season finale against the Chiefs, the coach acknowledged that Drew Lock is in line to remain the team's starting quarterback Week 18. Unless Bridgewater takes a dramatic step forward over the next two days in his recovery from the concussion he suffered in the Broncos' Dec. 19 loss to the Bengals, he'll likely be listed as out in advance of the weekend. Bridgewater hasn't practiced in any capacity since sustaining the head injury, a sign he remains in one of the early stages of the NFL's five-step concussion protocol.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO