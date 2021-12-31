Where does Florida stand with the top CB of 2023?

Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain had Florida on top of his list when he released his top 5 in August. Months later, it appears that Florida is in nowhere near as good a position as it was before the season.

McClain said that he’s planning on visiting Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma in the coming weeks, according to On3’s Jeremy Johnson. The Swamp isn’t on the list and another in-state program is. Does that mean Florida has lost out entirely on the nation’s best corner in 2023?

Not exactly, but it’s looking like Billy Napier will have to start focusing on McClain if he wants to land him next year. The in-state recruit is calling Miami “like home” right now and has a great relationship with the coaches.

He’s looking to “come in, and start as a freshman” with a good staff behind him. Napier has been meticulous in putting together his staff, including adding defensive backs coach Corey Raymond. Coach Raymond helped Napier and the Gators land five-star Kamari Wilson, so it would make sense for him to take the lead on this elite prospect.

Once the class of 2022 is a bit more settled and there aren’t two or three new hires every day, Napier should be able to give more attention to McClain.

He’s one of just four players to receive a five-star designation from 247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN, so it would make sense for Florida to go all out for this in-state recruit.

