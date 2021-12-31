Former Gators kicker Evan McPherson named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Expectations for former Florida kicker Evan McPherson heading into his NFL career were about as high as you will ever see for a specialist entering the league. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Cincinnati Bengals, becoming the first and only kicker selected in the 2021 NFL draft.

He was the most accurate kicker in SEC history during his collegiate career, and that success has translated to the NFL. He is 26 of 31 on field goals while also making 42 of 44 extra points. He has hit multiple game-winning kicks in his first season, and for his efforts over the last four games, he was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month.

In the month of December, McPherson was 9 of 11 on field goals and hit the longest of his career so far, a 58-yarder against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19 where he took advantage of the thinner air at Mile High Stadium.

Kicking skills don’t always translate from college to the NFL, but McPherson was one of the most reliable collegiate kickers you will find, and he’s shaping up to have a lengthy career in the NFL, as well.

