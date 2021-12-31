ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Florida signee Kamari Wilson snags INT at All-American Game practice

By Tyler Nettuno
 5 days ago
Florida fans will have the opportunity to watch the top signee currently in coach Billy Napier‘s 2022 recruiting class face off against the best high school players in the country on Sunday in the Under Armour All-American Game. Five-star safety Kamari Wilson, who chose the Gators over Georgia on early signing day, will be participating in the talent showcase. In practice this week, Wilson, the first five-star UF has ever signed from IMG Academy and the No. 28 player in the class, is already making a statement.

During seven-on-seven drills on Thursday, Wilson jumped an underthrown ball on an out route, intercepting it as his fellow prospects went wild. Here’s a video, courtesy of AllGators’ CJ Clarke.

Wilson even got to wear the Under Armour turnover chain after his big play.

Securing Wilson’s signature was Napier’s first big recruiting victory, and it came over the rival Bulldogs, who were considered the favorite to land his services before the Fort Pierce native officially visited Gainesville the weekend before early signing day. He’s been an active recruiter for the Gators since joining the class, and Napier will hope that he’s able to help in bringing along a few more elite prospects.

